Dec. 6: AV Indian Museum to Screen ‘Our Water Ways: California Tribal Stories’

California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will host a special screening of the documentary “Our Water Ways: California Tribal Stories” on Saturday, Dec. 6.

“Our Water Ways: California Tribal Stories”‘ is a powerful feature documentary that illuminates the sacred relationships between Native communities and California’s waterways.

Produced by Sacred Places Institute for Indigenous Peoples with support from Patagonia, Weingart Foundation and Climate Science Alliance, the film centers Indigenous voices, knowledge and resilience amidst ongoing environmental injustice and the legacy of settler colonialism.

This film seeks to deepen the understanding of Indigenous stewardship and the critical role Native Nations play in protecting the health of rivers, coastlines and watersheds.

The movie is one hour 10 minutes long and will be played on a loop throughout the day.

Sacred Places Institute Program Manager Isaiah Mendoza will introduce the movie each time and answer visitor questions.

Sunday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cost: $3 for ages 13 and older, free for children 12 and under.

California fourth-grade students attending a public school and their families can attend for free with the California State Park Adventure Pass. Learn more about the pass and how you can download it at parks.ca.gov/adventurepass.

Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park

15701 East Avenue M,

Lancaster, CA 93535

From State Route 14 in Lancaster, go east on Avenue K to 150th Street East. Turn right and go south for two miles to Avenue M. Turn left and go east on Avenue M for one mile to reach the museum.

Sacred Places Institute is a California Indigenous-led, grassroots organization working to protect sacred lands, waters and cultures.

Founded in 2012, Sacred Places Institute builds the capacity of Native Nations and Indigenous Peoples through community-rooted programs that combine grassroots organizing, research justice and direct action to promote environmental and cultural resilience.

For more information on the documentary and the team behind it, visit www.sacredplacesinstitute.org/indigenous-media-1.

The Antelope Valley Indian Museum exhibits more than 4,000 objects created by the American Indian peoples of southern California, Arizona, and New Mexico. Visitors can also enjoy the nature trail, gift shop and picnic area.

For more information, please call the museum at (661) 946-3055 (711 TTY relay service) or visit its website at avim.parks.ca.gov.

Follow the museum on Facebook at facebook.com/AVIndianMuseum.

