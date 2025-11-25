Dec. 6: Newhall Holiday Marketplace

The Newhall Holiday Marketplace event will be held 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall CA, 91321.

This event is presented by Encanto Design and Funishmakes.

Discover one-of-a-kind gifts, handmade treasures and festive holiday goodies while supporting local talent and entrepreneurship. Whether shopping for family, friends, or even yourself, you’ll find something special and unique.

This event will include, handcrafted goods and artisan creations, seasonal treats and music.

