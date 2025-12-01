Dec. 6: Pocock Brewing 10th Anniversary Beer Festival

Join a hop-tastic celebration at Pocock Brewing Company in Santa Clarita on Saturday, Dec. 6 for its 10th Anniversary Beer Festival.

Pocock Brewing is located at 24907 Ave Tibbitts ste b, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Get ready to sip on delicious craft beers, ciders, wines and seltzers, mingle with fellow enthusiasts and enjoy live music with all proceeds benefiting the Castaic and Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundations. With a wide selection of beverages to choose from, this event has something for everyone. So mark your calendars and get ready to raise a glass with us at the Pocock Brewing 10th Anniversary Beer Festival.

General Admission: $45

VIP Admission: $75

Designated Driver (non-drinking): $10

Rain or shine event, no refunds within seven days of the event, no exceptions. No animals allowed except service animals.

This event is 21 and over only. Must have valid I.D. to gain entry.

No re entry, no children and no smoking.

General Admission will be from 1-4 p.m. with last call at 3:50 p.m. and include a commemorative glass. Unlimited 3oz. pours.

VIP Entry to the festival will start an hour before general admission, from noon- 1 p.m. and will include access to the VIP only patio, a commemorative glass, Unlimited 3oz. pours and special invite to an early access event for Pocock’s newest adventure at a future date.

Live music featured will be The Darryls.

Breweries and vendors subject to change. No outside food or drinks.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit its eventbrite website.

Like this: Like Loading...