Dec. 6: Santa Clarita Community Hike at William S. Hart Park

The city of Santa Clarita’s December Community Hike will be held Saturday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. Meet by the Ranch House at William S. Hart Park, 24151 N. Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

Join us for a rejuvenating Community Hike at William S. Hart Park, blending movement and mindfulness with a peaceful outdoor yoga session. Breathe, stretch and find balance surrounded by the park’s natural beauty.

This loop hike is 1.8 miles with a 285 ft. elevation gain. It is rated as moderate

Bring water, a yoga mat and wear comfortable closed-toe shoes. Use sunscreen and wear a hat.

Follow on social media @HikeSCV on Instagram: www.instagram.com/hikescv/.

You can also follow on All Trails where you can view, locate and review all of the trails in the Santa Clarita Valley. Visit https://city.sc/cosc-alltrails.

For questions contact:

Outdoor Recreation Recreation & Community Services

City of Santa Clarita

Phone: (661) 250-3754

Email: OutdoorRecreation@SantaClarita.gov

Web: www.city.sc/OutdoorRecreation

