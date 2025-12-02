Dec. 6: Santa Clarita Community Hike at William S. Hart Park

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted an informational hearing of the Statewide Literacy Task Force on Monday, Dec. 1 at the California Department of Education in Sacramento.
|
The United States Postal Service has announced the Christmas holiday deadlines for mailing cards and parcels. Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before Dec. 25.
|
Clint Lilley, of Santa Clarita and son of the late stuntman Jack Lilley, has captured the award for Best Western Short Film October 2025 by the Independent Shorts Awards.
|
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced the debut of its first-ever SCIFF Comedy Festival, a two-night celebration of stand-up comedy.
|
The city of Santa Clarita's December Community Hike will be held Saturday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. Meet by the Ranch House at William S. Hart Park.
|
It’s hard to believe that our city will turn 38-years-old as of Monday, Dec. 15.
|
As we wrap up another year, I find myself reflecting on how extraordinary and eventful 2025 has been for our city.
|
The Santa Clarita Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m., in City Hall's Mural Room, 1st Floor at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
The Society Comedy Troupe will perform a holiday show at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Dec. 6, 8-10 p.m.
|
Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass. The freeway will be reduced to three lanes in each direction.
|
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold a study session on Thursday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
|
1972
- Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story
]
|
Embark on the most festive journey of the year by joining Santa Clarita Transit on the annual Holiday Light Tour.
|
Calling all creatives and pop culture lovers, there is one week left to submit to the city of Santa Clarita’s “Pop Culture” exhibit, which ends Monday, Dec. 8.
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. in open session to discuss the approval of a launch of a CEO Search website.
|
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert for Tuesday, Dec. 2, for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
|
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced the launch of its new internship program in partnership with College of the Canyons, marking a major step forward in the festival’s ongoing commitment to education and the professional development of emerging filmmakers, creatives and production professionals.
|
The Santa Clarita Public Library invites families to experience the magic of the circus in a whole new way at the 18th annual Family Literacy Festival.
|
Join a hop-tastic celebration at Pocock Brewing Company in Santa Clarita on Saturday, Dec. 6 for its 10th Anniversary Beer Festival.
|
Teagan's Tea Room will host a festive tea time with Santa Claus, 6-8 p.m. Friday- Sunday, Dec. 19-21 at 24335 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has an interest list for volunteers who want to help clear and maintain trails on Wednesdays at different Open Space properties within the city, including Taylor, Wildwood, Quigley and Towsley canyons, among others.
|
Are you looking for new and interesting opportunities? Are you looking to get out more and mingle with people? Do you like high-quality entertainment? Then why not be a volunteer usher at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center?
|
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Finding Funding," on Wednesday, Dec. 10 from 12-1 p.m.
|
1929
- Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Oklahoma [story
]
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.