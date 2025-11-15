Dec. 6: Santa Clarita History Center Inaugural ‘Polar Express Experience’

Visit the Santa Clarita History Center on Saturday, Dec. 6, for a photo session in front of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society’s 125-year-old Mogul 1629 steam engine and help the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society raise money for restoration projects and programming.

The inaugural “Polar Express Experience” will be held 1-4 p.m. at the Santa Clarita History Center, with activities centered around the Saugus Train Station Museum.

For $25, individuals or families (up to eight people in a group) can have pictures taken by professional photographer and Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society volunteer Josh Premako in front of the steam engine, which will be dressed for the holidays.

Aside from the professional photos, visitors are welcome to bring their own cameras to take pictures with train conductors and the caboose, which will be open for tours during this event.

A special part of the afternoon will be a reading of the holiday classic “The Polar Express” by Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society Vice President Meredith McGowan, a librarian in the Los Angeles area. Chairs and blankets will be set up on the dock near McGowan, who will be reading at half-hour intervals throughout the afternoon.

Tours of the Saugus Train Station Museum will also be conducted. The Museum will be closed to the public during this special event.

Ticketholders will be treated to hot chocolate and cookies in front of the station and every child will be given a keepsake gift to commemorate the event.

To make your reservations, visit www.scvhs.org and click on the ticket link.

The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and all donations are tax deductible.

