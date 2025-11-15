header image

November 14
1935 - Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181 [story]
Saugus School
Dec. 6: Santa Clarita History Center Inaugural ‘Polar Express Experience’
| Friday, Nov 14, 2025
Polar Express dual 1 (1)

Visit the Santa Clarita History Center on Saturday, Dec. 6, for a photo session in front of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society’s 125-year-old Mogul 1629 steam engine and help the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society raise money for restoration projects and programming.

The inaugural “Polar Express Experience” will be held 1-4 p.m. at the Santa Clarita History Center, with activities centered around the Saugus Train Station Museum.

For $25, individuals or families (up to eight people in a group) can have pictures taken by professional photographer and Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society volunteer Josh Premako in front of the steam engine, which will be dressed for the holidays.

Aside from the professional photos, visitors are welcome to bring their own cameras to take pictures with train conductors and the caboose, which will be open for tours during this event.

A special part of the afternoon will be a reading of the holiday classic “The Polar Express” by Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society Vice President Meredith McGowan, a librarian in the Los Angeles area. Chairs and blankets will be set up on the dock near McGowan, who will be reading at half-hour intervals throughout the afternoon.

Tours of the Saugus Train Station Museum will also be conducted. The Museum will be closed to the public during this special event.

Ticketholders will be treated to hot chocolate and cookies in front of the station and every child will be given a keepsake gift to commemorate the event.

To make your reservations, visit www.scvhs.org and click on the ticket link.

The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and all donations are tax deductible.

Polar Express 2

At the inaugural “Polar Express Experience” on Dec. 6 at the Santa Clarita History Center families can have photos taken with the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society’s 125-year-old Mogul 1629 steam engine, which will be dressed for the holidays.

Friday, Nov 14, 2025
Visit the Santa Clarita History Center on Saturday, Dec. 6, for a photo session in front of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society's 125-year-old Mogul 1629 steam engine and help the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society raise money for restoration projects and programming.
Friday, Nov 14, 2025
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host two upcoming family-friendly holiday events on Saturday, Nov. 22. The Walker Cabin Holiday Celebration will be held 4-5 p.m., followed by Movie Night at the Acorn Amphitheater, 5-8 p.m.
Friday, Nov 14, 2025
The Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita hosted a luncheon ceremony for "Our Community Salutes," honoring 50 post-high school military enlistees. the event honors all enlistees in all branches of the United States military.
Thursday, Nov 13, 2025
The Santa Clarita Artists Association monthly meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m. at Northpark Clubhouse, a venue change from the Barnes & Noble Booksellers location.
Thursday, Nov 13, 2025
The Hart District and Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry are partnering to offer a Food Drive 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, and Food Giveaway 8 a.m.-noon Sunday, Nov. 16 at Placerita Junior High School.
