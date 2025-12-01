Dec. 6: Step Right Up to the 18th Annual Family Literacy Festival

The Santa Clarita Public Library invites families to experience the magic of the circus in a whole new way at the 18th annual Family Literacy Festival.

Join us on Saturday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch for a morning filled with imagination, creativity and community spirit.

The Old Town Newhall Library is located at 24500 Main St.,

This year’s theme, “Under the Big Top: Where the Story Never Stops,” brings the wonder of the circus to the Library. Families can take part in classic carnival games or create festive crafts, such as painting clown hats and bright ties. Guests can also visit the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market nearby to enjoy local flavors after a full morning of fun.

Beloved storybook characters, such as Piggie, Elephant and Pete the Cat will return to greet attendees and bring their adventures to life. The festival will also feature a Chill Zone, a sensory-friendly area designed for those who need a quiet moment to relax before heading back into the excitement.

Kids who love cool cars and trucks will also have the opportunity to enjoy the popular Wonder Wheels display. This year’s lineup features an array of vehicles, including the Library Express, a mobile library filled with books and hands-on learning opportunities, in addition to the city’s new Emergency Mobile Command Unit, which gives families an inside look at how Santa Clarita prepares and responds during emergencies. These displays help families see how learning, exploration and safety come together in our community.

The Family Literacy Festival continues to stand as one of Santa Clarita’s signature events, bringing residents together through stories and shared discovery. The city encourages families to join in the celebration and enjoy a morning dedicated to literacy, learning and fun.

For more information about the Family Literacy Festival, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

