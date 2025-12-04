Dec. 6: Toys for Tots Santa Clarita Toy Drive

Volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting a Toys for Tots toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 6, noon-2 p.m. at 5 Below in Stevenson Ranch.

Meet the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and U.S. Marines at the event.

Toys for Tots is a nationwide program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve that collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes them to children in need during the holiday season.

The mission is to bring joy, hope and support to families facing hardship by ensuring every child receives a gift for Christmas.

Through local community partnerships and generous donations, Toys for Tots helps brighten the holidays for millions of children each year.

“Join us as we team up for our annual Stuff-A-Bus Toys for Tots event, supporting children and families in need throughout the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley communities,” said Stephanie Danyluk, a volunteer for Toys for Tots in Santa Clarita. “We’re collecting new, unwrapped toys to help bring holiday joy to local kids who need it most. Every donation makes a difference — together, we can fill the bus and fill hearts this season.”

Toys for Tots – Stuff-A-Bus Event

Saturday, Dec. 6, noon-2 p.m. rain or shine

5 Below

25670 Old Road

Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

Like this: Like Loading...