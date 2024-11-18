Dec. 7: 17th Annual Family Literacy Festival at Old Town Newhall Library

Santa Clarita Public Libraries present 17th Annual Family Literacy Festival on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

This year’s theme, Sugar and Spice, Reading is Nice, promises treats for the whole family—from creative arts and crafts to live performances, a drum circle, create ceral “candy” necklaces, candy magnets, LACO Fire Truck, Wonder Wheels and enchanting story time with a sugary twist.

Round up the sweet squad for a free day of fun and literacy magic.

