Dec. 7: 17th Annual Family Literacy Festival at Old Town Newhall Library

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Nov. 20, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
For the first time since 2018, The Master's University's women's volleyball team has won the GSAC Championship Tournament, this time defeating the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks 21-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-18 Saturday Nov. 16 in The MacArthur Center.
Olive Branch Theatricals will present "Plaid Tidings: A Special Holiday Edition of Forever Plaid" weekends beginning Saturday, Nov. 30- Sunday, Dec. 15 at The Patios at Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger has helped an artwork find its home in the high desert through the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s sculpture loan program.
College of the Canyons Women's Soccer pushed its unbeaten streak to seven games with a 2-1 road victory over Antelope Valley College on Nov. 12, and followed that with a 3-0 win over LA Valley College on Nov. 15. That has the Lady Cougars riding an eight-game unbeaten streak as the team prepares for Round 1 of the 3C2A SoCal Regional playoffs.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Nov. 19 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Sun Princess, the newest and next-level Love Boat from Princess Cruises, has been named a 2025 Good Housekeeping Family Travel Award Winner.
Santa Clarita Public Libraries present 17th Annual Family Literacy Festival on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating two local cases of E. coli associated with a multistate outbreak linked to multiple brands of recalled organic whole bagged carrots and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms.
After months of development, the Bouquet Canyon Trail in Saugus is ready to open. Join members of the Santa Clarita City Council, the Santa Clarita Valley Bicycle Coalition and the community for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. at Central Park, near the basketball courts, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 18 to Friday, Nov. 22.
1957
- Newhall County Library dedicated on Ninth Street; replaced by City of Santa Clarita's Old Town Newhall Library in 2012
1969
1941
The Fourth Annual Barnyard Light Tour at William S. Hart Regional Park presented by the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 5-7:30 p.m.
William S. Hart Union High School District junior high schools (Arroyo Seco, La Mesa, Placerita, Rancho Pico, Rio Norte and Sierra Vista) have been ranked in the top 14% of middle schools in the State of California by U.S. News & World Report.
Local and federal law enforcement officials conducted a large-scale narcotics trafficking operation on Wednesday, Nov. 13, that resulted in the arrest of several individuals.
Sunday, Nov. 17 is National Take a Hike Day. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has a few tips to share to celebrate the day safely.
The popular "I Found Sammy Clarita campaign" is back and Sammy Clarita has a new look and a new book, "Sammy Stories, Volume 5, They Call it Puppy Love."
Barbie fans of all ages, this one’s for you. The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is continuing its 2024 tour of the West with a stop in Valencia on Saturday, Nov. 16.
The November city of Santa Clarita Community Hike will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. at East Walker Ranch Open Space, located on Placerita Canyon Road, 2.5 miles east of the Placerita Canyon Nature Center.
1978
Finally Family Homes is looking for tiny home building assistant volunteers to help create affordable housing while making a pathway to ownership attainable for college-aged foster youth.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that starting Friday, Nov. 15 evening at 9 p.m. through Sunday Nov. 17 morning at 6 a.m., there will be a full road closure on Copper Hill Drive between Avenida Rancho Tesoro and McBean Parkway.
