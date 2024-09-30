header image

September 30
1955 - Actor James Dean, 24, drives through Castaic Junction en route to his final resting place [watch]
James Dean
Dec.7: May the Force Be With You at Santa Clarita Kings Day
| Monday, Sep 30, 2024
Kings Day

The city of Santa Clarita invites all Kings fans for the annual Santa Clarita Kings Day on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.

Crypto.com Arena is located, 1111 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015.

Come cheer on the Los Angeles Kings with family, friends and neighbors as they face off against the Minnesota Wild. Plus, the game is Star Wars theme, with favorite characters joining in at the arena. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online by visiting city.sc/Kings, and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will also receive a Star Wars-themed neck gaiter.

Santa Clarita Kings Day offers residents an opportunity to enjoy a night in Los Angeles and cheer on their favorite hockey team. Ticket prices range from $38 for seats in the 300 Level to $99 in the 100 Level. A limited number of tickets will be available in various seating tiers and tickets will be grouped together, ensuring attendees will sit near other Santa Clarita Valley residents during the game. Residents will be able to select their preferred section when purchasing tickets.

With each ticket purchase, participants will also receive a free public session skating pass and skate rental to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center. For more information on Santa Clarita Kings Day, please contact Vicky Delgado at vdelgado@santaclarita.gov or call (661) 286-4165.
Monday, Sep 30, 2024
he city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 30 to Friday, Sept. 4.
Monday, Sep 30, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita invites all Kings fans for the annual Santa Clarita Kings Day on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers
Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the start of construction for the upgrades and enhancements to Old Orchard Park in Valencia.
Monday, Sep 23, 2024
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. The council will consider an appointment to fill the vacancy on the Santa Clarita Planning Commission caused by the resignation of Dennis Ostrom on Aug. 18.
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
he city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 30 to Friday, Sept. 4.
Dec.7: May the Force Be With You at Santa Clarita Kings Day
The city of Santa Clarita invites all Kings fans for the annual Santa Clarita Kings Day on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.
Oct. 4: Halloween Psychic Experience with Colby Rebel at the MAIN
Join International Celebrity Psychic Medium Colby Rebel for a spooky evening of spirits and messages, Friday, Oct. 4 from 8-10 p.m. at the MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Oct. 16: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Valencia Acura
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Business After Hours Mixer, alongside other business leaders from the Santa Clarita Valley, for an exclusive networking event at Valencia Acura on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 5:30 p.m.
Public Health Announces Rental Housing Inspection Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced today the launch of the Rental Housing Habitability Program.
Kathryn Barger | On Ethics Reform
Los Angeles County must continue to move its ethics reform work forward. There's no question that public distrust in government runs deep.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 29)
1969 - College of the Canyons opens with first class of students in temporary quarters at Hart High School [story]
Today in SCV History (Sept. 28)
1987 - Slender-horned spineflower listed in Federal Register as endangered species [story] Slender-horned spineflower
Supes Vote to Officially Make ‘Old Glory’ Historic Landmark
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Tuesday, Sept. 24 to officially designate “Old Glory” a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark.
AV Medical Center Asks Public’s Help in Identifying Patient
After exhausting other identification methods, Antelope Valley Medical Center, an acute care hospital in Lancaster, California is seeking the media and public’s help in identifying family for a male patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 5.
Opportunities for Learning Staff, Students, Support Be the Light Run
Staff, students, and families from Opportunities for Learning Public Charter High School’s Santa Clarita and Canyon Country campuses recently participated in the 10th annual Be the Light night run in Valencia.
Oct. 1: Santa Clarita Planning Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers
SCV Water Earns Certificate for Excellence in Financial Reporting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
Oct. 3-4: Overnight Lane Closures Scheduled for I-405 at I-5
Caltrans will close lanes overnight on Interstate 405 near the Interstate 5 interchange the nights of Thursday, Oct. 3 and Friday, Oct. 4 for slope and drainage repair.
‘Click to Cancel,’ Foreclosure Protection Bills Signed by Governor
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) has announced three bills in her legislative package have been signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Sept. 29-Oct. 4: SB I-5 Lanes Closed, Vista Del Lago-Templin Hwy
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that Southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to only one or two lanes in northern Los Angeles County between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway beginning Sunday night, Sept. 29, through Friday morning, Oct. 4.
County Mailing Sample Ballot Books for General Election
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan has announced the mailing of Sample Ballot Books to all registered voters for the Nov. 5 General Election has started.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Saugus Man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a man last seen in Saugus.
First West Nile Virus Death of 2024 Reported in SFV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first death due to West Nile virus for the 2024 mosquito season in Los Angeles County.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 27)
2014 - Towsley Canyon Loop Trail named for naturalist Don Mullally [story]
Hart District Names Jon Carrino to New Post
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Jon Carrino as the new Assistant Superintendent of Business Services.
Oct. 4: CalArts Presents NAACP Santa Clarita Masquerade Ball
NAACP Santa Clarita will hold the Santa Clarita Masquerade Ball, a fundraising Gala at California Institute of the Arts.
