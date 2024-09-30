Dec.7: May the Force Be With You at Santa Clarita Kings Day

The city of Santa Clarita invites all Kings fans for the annual Santa Clarita Kings Day on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.

Crypto.com Arena is located, 1111 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015.

Come cheer on the Los Angeles Kings with family, friends and neighbors as they face off against the Minnesota Wild. Plus, the game is Star Wars theme, with favorite characters joining in at the arena. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online by visiting city.sc/Kings, and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will also receive a Star Wars-themed neck gaiter.

Santa Clarita Kings Day offers residents an opportunity to enjoy a night in Los Angeles and cheer on their favorite hockey team. Ticket prices range from $38 for seats in the 300 Level to $99 in the 100 Level. A limited number of tickets will be available in various seating tiers and tickets will be grouped together, ensuring attendees will sit near other Santa Clarita Valley residents during the game. Residents will be able to select their preferred section when purchasing tickets.

With each ticket purchase, participants will also receive a free public session skating pass and skate rental to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center. For more information on Santa Clarita Kings Day, please contact Vicky Delgado at vdelgado@santaclarita.gov or call (661) 286-4165.

