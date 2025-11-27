Dec. 7: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra ‘Sounds of the Season’

The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra will present “Sounds of the Season” on Sunday, Dec. 7, 4 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
Join the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra for an unforgettable holiday concert filled with festive cheer for the whole family. Enjoy beloved holiday classics old and new, with surprise guests, dazzling decorations, a raffle and a special gift just for the kids.
SCSO’s holiday concert is a tradition in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Program highlights:
Tchaikovsky: Excerpts from the Snow Maiden
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Mad Russians Christmas
You’re a Mean One. Mr. Grinch
Coleridge-Taylor: Christmas Overture
Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches, II. Noel
Wilson: Klezmer 101
Karamian: The First Noel
Jingle Bells Sing-along
Tickets can be purchased at https://scso.ludus.com/select.php.
Ticket prices: Adults $25, Seniors $20, Children $10.
Canyon High School Performing Arts Center
19300 Nadal St.,
Canyon Country, CA 91351.
