Dec. 7: Sweet Adventures Await at the Santa Clarita Public Library’s 17th Annual Family Literacy Festival

Get ready for a sweet day of fun at the 17th annual Family Literacy Festival at the Santa Clarita Public Library, Old Town Newhall Branch, on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year’s theme, “Sugar & Spice, Reading is Nice,” invites families to enjoy a Candyland-inspired adventure where books, crafts and all kinds of fun activities come together in the most delightful way.

The Library will be transformed into a colorful, festive wonderland full of sweet surprises. Kids of all ages can enjoy interactive storytimes, get creative with hands-on crafts like candy necklaces, dessert sun catchers, candy lollipops and enjoy live music that will get everyone in the holiday spirit. Don’t forget to snap a few pictures with some of your favorite characters—Pete the Cat, Esteban the Green Crayon and Elephant and Piggie will be there to greet kids, spread joy and make memories.

One of the highlights of the day is the “Wonder Wheels” attraction, where kids and adults alike can explore some of the coolest emergency vehicles and City fleet trucks. Step inside a fire engine, check out a CHP cruiser and get a close-up look at a Burrtec trash truck. It’s an interactive experience the whole family will love.

Beyond the fun activities, there will be more than 15 local vendors offering everything from books to candy-inspired treats and unique giveaways. Plus, the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will be set up in the same parking lot, so you can grab fresh produce and local goodies while you enjoy all the festivities.

And it’s not just about reading—music will fill the air, too! Mirimba will lead a lively drum circle, inviting everyone to join in and make some noise. Whether you’re drumming along or just soaking in the sounds, it’s the perfect way to bring the whole family together. For more details or if you have questions, please contact Yanira Sidon at ysidon@santaclarita.gov.

