1929 - Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Oklahoma
Dec. 8: Call for Entry ‘Pop Culture’ Juried Exhibition Deadline
| Monday, Dec 1, 2025
pop culture call for artist

Calling all creatives and pop culture lovers, there is one week left to submit to the city of Santa Clarita’s “Pop Culture” exhibit, which ends Monday, Dec. 8.

The “Pop Culture” juried exhibition will be on view at the Newhall Community Center from Tuesday, Dec. 16 through March 25, 2026. This exhibition celebrates the icons, imagery and influence of pop culture—inviting artists to explore how entertainment, media, fashion and technology shape collective identity. From nostalgic references to contemporary commentary, “Pop Culture” encourages artists to reflect on the trends, symbols and stories that connect everyone through shared experiences. The exhibition highlights the creative energy of everyday life and celebrates the ways popular culture continues to inspire, challenge and unite everyone through art.

Dates and Deadlines

Artwork Drop-off: Tuesday, Dec. 16 from noon through 12:34 p.m.

Artwork Pick-up: March 25, 2026 from 11:30 a.m.- noon.

The Newhall Community Center is located at 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.

If artists are unable to pick up their work on the scheduled pick-up date, remaining pieces will be transported to the Arts & Events office in Newhall, where they can be collected at a later time by appointment. The office address is located at 22704 9th St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Artists will be notified of juried results one to two days after the deadline.

The city’s Arts and Events reserves the right to change the project timeline.

Eligability:

All hanging artwork must be properly wired

Maximum size 40” x 50” (including frame)

Maximum weight: 20lbs

Artwork previously exhibited with the city will not be considered

Mailed artwork will not be accepted

Artists must physically hand-deliver and pickup their artwork

Per ADA compliance, artwork cannot protrude more than four inches from the wall

Acceptable mediums include: Painting, drawing, sculpture, printmaking, photography, textiles and mixed-media.

This call is open to artists regardless of race, color, religion, natural origin, gender, age, military status, sexual orientation, marital status, or physical or mental disabilities

Each respective artist will be responsible for handling the sale of their own artwork included in this exhibition. The city of Santa Clarita or its employees will not be responsible for the sale of artwork. In the event the city is approached by an interested buyer, the city will provide the interested buyer’s information to the artist who will then execute the sale of their own artwork. There is no commission due to the city.

Celebrating everything that makes pop culture unforgettable: the fashion that defined decades, the shows and games that shaped childhoods, the music that became our soundtrack and the icons who continue to inspire us.

To apply visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

pop culture
