Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Presents Holiday Classics

Kick off the month of December with a night to remember with the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra performing Holiday music.

The Symphony Orchestra will present a Christmas-themed concert featuring classics like The Nutcracker Suite and Sleigh Ride.

They will also premier three new arrangements by local Santa Clarita composers.

Local composer Regie Espiritu says his arrangement of the iconic Filipino Christmas song Pasko na, Sinta Ko (“It Is Christmas Already, My Love”) “beautifully captures the longing for a loved one who is far away during the Christmas season.”

After debuting a percussion piece at the orchestra’s concert in May, Patrick Karamian composed A Flight on Christmas Eve which depicts in exciting detail the story of Santa Claus delivering presents the night before Christmas. This magical piece contains Armenian influences and contains hints of classic Christmas carols throughout.

The third piece, Angelus ad Virginem, composed by Mason Moy, is a theme and variations of a European Medieval carol. This piece has a unique ending, where audience members will see, and hear, a trio with trumpet, trombone and french horn perform the final statement of the main theme offstage.

To keep in the spirit of the season, Canyon High School Performing Arts Center will be decorated for the holidays and all kids in attendance will receive goodie bags.

There will also be raffle prizes worth over $1000. Tickets for this can’t-miss event are at special holiday pricing, starting at only $15.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the website.

