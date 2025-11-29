header image

Dec. 8: Need for Blood Donors, Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library
| Friday, Nov 28, 2025
Blood Drives

The holiday season brings increased travel and an increased need for blood donors during this busy time of year.

The city of Santa Clarita will host a blood drive on Monday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

The American Red Cross reports that giving blood during the holidays is important because the demand for blood remains constant, but donations often decrease due to holiday travel, busy schedules and illness, leading to potential shortages. Your donation can provide the gift of life to patients, helping them to have more holidays with their families.

Give the gift of life by scheduling an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-REDCROSS.

Blood donors
Dec. 2: Planning Commission to Consider Appeal of Self Storage Project

Dec. 2: Planning Commission to Consider Appeal of Self Storage Project
Friday, Nov 28, 2025
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 2, at Santa Clarita City Hall and hold two public hearings to consider an appeal of the Lyons Center Self Storage Facility Project and a use permit for auto body repair and painting.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 12-13: ‘A Nutcracker Fantasy’ at The Cube

Dec. 12-13: ‘A Nutcracker Fantasy’ at The Cube
Thursday, Nov 27, 2025
Twirl into the magic as a retelling of the Nutcracker will be brought to life with "a Nutcracker Fantasy" Friday and Saturday, Dec. 12-13 at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 5: The Cube Kicks off the Holidays with Fifth Annual Holiday Tree Lighting

Dec. 5: The Cube Kicks off the Holidays with Fifth Annual Holiday Tree Lighting
Wednesday, Nov 26, 2025
Celebrate the season at the City of Santa Clarita’s fifth annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center powered by Valencia by FivePoint (27745 Smyth Drive).
FULL STORY...

Dec. 13: Free Barnyard Light Tour at Hart Park

Dec. 13: Free Barnyard Light Tour at Hart Park
Tuesday, Nov 25, 2025
The annual Barnyard Light Tour at the city of Santa Clarita's William S. Hart Park will be held on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 5-8 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 20-21: Santa Clarita Ballet’s Annual ‘The Nutcracker’
Certain annual holiday traditions in the Santa Clarita Valley are treasured by residents year after year. Festival of Trees, Light Up Main Street, Henry Mayo's Home Tour League Holiday Home Tour Gala and the Santa Clarita Ballet Company's "The Nutcracker" are the ones that come immediately to mind.
Dec. 20-21: Santa Clarita Ballet’s Annual ‘The Nutcracker’
Nov. 29: No Burn Day Alert Issued for SCV, South Coast Air Basin
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert for Saturday, Nov. 29, for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
Nov. 29: No Burn Day Alert Issued for SCV, South Coast Air Basin
Operation Gobble: Boston Scientific, Child & Family Provide Holiday Meals
Operation Gobble is the annual effort by employees of Boston Scientific who partner with the Child & Family Center to help families enjoy a holiday meal.
Operation Gobble: Boston Scientific, Child & Family Provide Holiday Meals
Dec. 12-14: Theatre in a Week ‘Holiday Hijinx’ Presented by Off Book Theatre
Off Book Theatre is back with its holiday one-act comedy Theatre in a Week, "Holiday Hijinx" Friday, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Dec. 14 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Dec. 12-14: Theatre in a Week ‘Holiday Hijinx’ Presented by Off Book Theatre
Black Friday Sale: 16th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K
From Friday, Nov. 28, through Monday, Dec. 1, runners can slash the entry fee in half with 50% off race registration for the 16th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K on Sunday. March 1.
Black Friday Sale: 16th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K
Dec. 5: Non-Profit Council Roundtable ‘Building a Stronger Community Together’
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a special Non-Profit Council Roundtable- Building a Stronger Community Together, 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 5 at the James. T Ventress Clubhouse at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Dec. 5: Non-Profit Council Roundtable ‘Building a Stronger Community Together’
LASD Warns SCV Residents About Fraud, Cyber Crime, Financial Scams
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Fraud & Cyber Crimes Bureau is seeking to raise awareness of an increasing trend in telecom fraud and financial scams.
LASD Warns SCV Residents About Fraud, Cyber Crime, Financial Scams
County Opens New Riparian Park in Santa Clarita Valley
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation opened a new park in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Nov. 1.
County Opens New Riparian Park in Santa Clarita Valley
Dec. 21: Indoor Holiday Marketplace at Hyatt Regency Valencia
An Indoor Holiday Marketplace will be held 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Dec. 21: Indoor Holiday Marketplace at Hyatt Regency Valencia
Dec. 3: SCV Chamber Hosts Employment Law Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual 2026 Employment Law Update, taking place on Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 8:30 a.m. at the College of the Canyons University Center.
Dec. 3: SCV Chamber Hosts Employment Law Update
Dec. 2: Planning Commission to Consider Appeal of Self Storage Project
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 2, at Santa Clarita City Hall and hold two public hearings to consider an appeal of the Lyons Center Self Storage Facility Project and a use permit for auto body repair and painting.
Dec. 2: Planning Commission to Consider Appeal of Self Storage Project
Cougs Fall to Cypress College 86-75
College of the Canyons men's basketball fell 86-75 to Cypress College at home Friday night, Nov. 21 as the Cougars saw a four-point halftime lead slip away down the stretch.  
Cougs Fall to Cypress College 86-75
Mustangs Hold on to Beat Southern Oregon
The Master's University men's basketball team held off a late charge to defeat the Southern Oregon Raiders 73-69 Tuesday, Nov. 25 in the final game of the HIU Thanksgiving Classic in Fullerton.
Mustangs Hold on to Beat Southern Oregon
Today in SCV History (Nov. 28)
1950 - CalArts grad Ed Harris ("A Beautiful Mind," "Apollo 13," "Westworld") born in New Jersey [link]
Ed Harris
Dec. 6-7: CHP ‘Stuff a Bus’ Toy Drive
The California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office will "stuff a school bus" full of toys to give to children this holiday season.
Dec. 6-7: CHP ‘Stuff a Bus’ Toy Drive
Dec. 12-13: ‘A Nutcracker Fantasy’ at The Cube
Twirl into the magic as a retelling of the Nutcracker will be brought to life with "a Nutcracker Fantasy" Friday and Saturday, Dec. 12-13 at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia.
Dec. 12-13: ‘A Nutcracker Fantasy’ at The Cube
West Coast Health Alliance Statement: Vaccines Not Linked to Autism
The West Coast Health Alliance continues to strongly recommend vaccines to protect children, noting that rigorous research of millions of people in multiple countries over decades provides high-quality evidence that vaccines are not linked to autism.
West Coast Health Alliance Statement: Vaccines Not Linked to Autism
Fall/Winter: Tejon Ranch Offers Outdoor Adventures
The Tejon Ranch Conservancy will offer a fall and winter season of fundraising adventures where you can explore the unique natural environment of the Conservancy property.
Fall/Winter: Tejon Ranch Offers Outdoor Adventures
Dec. 7: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra ‘Sounds of the Season’
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra will present “Sounds of the Season” on Sunday, Dec. 7, 4 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
Dec. 7: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra ‘Sounds of the Season’
Today in SCV History (Nov. 27)
1941 - Funeral for "our" Remi Nadeau, whose Canyon Country deer park became North Oaks [story]
Remi Nadeau
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
Today, my team and I set out to four different sites across the Fifth District for our 8th Annual Day of Giving.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
Whitesides Celebrates Stronger Landfill Emission Standards
Rep. George Whitesides celebrated the California Air Resources Board’s announcement that they will strengthen regulations for landfills’ methane emissions, leading to cleaner air and safer communities.
Whitesides Celebrates Stronger Landfill Emission Standards
Dec. 5: The Cube Kicks off the Holidays with Fifth Annual Holiday Tree Lighting
Celebrate the season at the City of Santa Clarita’s fifth annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center powered by Valencia by FivePoint (27745 Smyth Drive).
Dec. 5: The Cube Kicks off the Holidays with Fifth Annual Holiday Tree Lighting
