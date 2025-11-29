Dec. 8: Need for Blood Donors, Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library

The holiday season brings increased travel and an increased need for blood donors during this busy time of year.

The city of Santa Clarita will host a blood drive on Monday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

The American Red Cross reports that giving blood during the holidays is important because the demand for blood remains constant, but donations often decrease due to holiday travel, busy schedules and illness, leading to potential shortages. Your donation can provide the gift of life to patients, helping them to have more holidays with their families.

Give the gift of life by scheduling an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-REDCROSS.

