Dec. 8: WeWil Collaborative Presents Virtual Empowerment Workshop

Nonprofit WeWil Collaborative joins forces with Santa Clarita Valley business owner Rachel Cosgrove to empower women with a virtual workshop, “Sevem Secrets for Success in Uncertain Times.”

In today’s ever-changing world, it’s crucial to adapt and thrive. No one knows that more than Rachel Cosgrove, fitness expert, author, speaker and co-owner and operator of Results Fitness, a gym in downtown Newhall.

Cosgrove has made it her mission to not only help her clients step into their own resilience and flexibility but, like so many other small businesses, had to do the same in early 2020 when the pandemic hit. Through that time, Cosgrove discovered her own resilience and creative problem solving skills as owner of Results Fitness, and also as co-owner and operator of Results Fitness University, where she and her husband consult, speak, write and work with hundreds of personal trainers around the world.

Now, Cosgrove is giving back to the community, along with WeWil Collaborative, in a virtual workshop, where she will be sharing her unique experience, insights and strategies to help women navigate challenges and transform them into opportunities.

“One of my secrets to success is about taking 100% responsibility for your circumstances,” Cosgrove said. “If you’re in victim mode catch yourself and shift into super hero mode. Use every obstacle and challenge as an opportunity to learn about yourself.”

The virtual workshop will be held Friday, Dec. 8 at noon and registration is now open at https://bit.ly/WeWil7Secrets.

The entire $15 ticket price, 100 percent, will go directly to the Child & Family Center, which provides mental health services, drug and alcohol treatment and domestic violence services for children, teens and families. For more information visit www.childfamilycenter.org.

While WeWil was formed locally in the Santa Clarita Valley, all of the workshops are accessible globally, allowing participants from all corners of the world to join and benefit from the expertise and insights shared by the presenters. Sessions include interactive elements and live Q&A sessions to encourage engagement and collaboration among participants.

Women leaders face a variety of unique challenges that require practical strategies to navigate and succeed. WeWil Collaborative is a non-profit organization designed to create a safe space where women learn, grow and apply the skills necessary to maximize and leverage their leadership development. WeWill is committed to supporting growth by empowering women with opportunities to enhance and advance their leadership abilities in important aspects of their careers, industries, networks and personal lives by providing a series of substantive workshops. The goal is to develop and support women leaders who will make a deep and lasting impact in their communities.

