Dec. 9: ‘A Nightmare Before Christmas’ Holiday Skate Show at The Cube

Get ready to return to Christmastown with Jack Skellington and Sally as the third annual Holiday Skate Show, returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint on Saturday, Dec. 9. There will be two separate showtimes, at noon and 5 p.m.

The show will be an adaptation of the beloved Disney classic, “A Nightmare Before Christmas,” released on Oct. 29, 1993 and celebrating it’s 30th anniversary.

The all-local cast includes more than a dozen featured skaters, a supporting cast of over 100 skaters and a special guest skater who has yet to be announced. The 75-minute performance will take place on the NHL Rink at The Cube. With the temperature kept at 54 degrees, attendees are encouraged to bring jackets, hats, mittens and blankets.

Various seating areas will be available for each show, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the action. On-ice bleacher seats are $25 per person, upstairs bleacher seating is $15 per person and balcony seating with a cocktail table is $20. Before, during or after the show, visit The Grille and the Top Shelf, as they serve fan-favorite meals and hot chocolate, coffee and churros to keep attendees warm during the show.

Tickets are $15 to $25 and can be purchased online by visiting TheCubeSantaClarita.com/HolidayShow.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” show at The Cube is being produced by The Cube’s certified Ice Skating Director Linda Stroh.

For more information about the event, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-CUBE.

