Dec. 9: ‘A Nightmare Before Christmas’ Holiday Skate Show at The Cube

Get ready to return to Christmastown with Jack Skellington and Sally as the third annual Holiday Skate Show, returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint on Saturday, Dec. 9. There will be two separate showtimes, at noon and 5 p.m.
The show will be an adaptation of the beloved Disney classic, “A Nightmare Before Christmas,” released on Oct. 29, 1993 and celebrating it’s 30th anniversary.
The all-local cast includes more than a dozen featured skaters, a supporting cast of over 100 skaters and a special guest skater who has yet to be announced. The 75-minute performance will take place on the NHL Rink at The Cube. With the temperature kept at 54 degrees, attendees are encouraged to bring jackets, hats, mittens and blankets.
Various seating areas will be available for each show, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the action. On-ice bleacher seats are $25 per person, upstairs bleacher seating is $15 per person and balcony seating with a cocktail table is $20. Before, during or after the show, visit The Grille and the Top Shelf, as they serve fan-favorite meals and hot chocolate, coffee and churros to keep attendees warm during the show.
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Old Town Newhall.
In our community, Veterans Day holds a profound significance, as it provides an opportunity for us to come together and express our deep appreciation for the men and women who have selflessly served our Nation.
GO! KINGS! GO! The city of Santa Clarita is excited to invite residents to this year’s Santa Clarita Kings Day! Come cheer on the Los Angeles Kings with your family, friends and neighbors as they face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.
California Institute of the Arts student Hanna Wu’s (Dance BFA 2022, MFA 2024) latest film work "Kissing in the Cold: The Film" screened at the fourth annual Inspired Dance Film Festival in Sydney, Australia. Wu was named a 2023 finalist for the Student and Mobile Device category.
California State Parks announced the launch of a new program, Arts in California Parks, to help make California’s parks more inclusive and welcoming. Through this new program, artists, culture bearers and California Native American tribes will be eligible to receive funding to create artwork throughout state and local parks.
College of the Canyons Women's Golf was the victor of a Western State Conference title for the second time in as many years, after taking the top spot at the two-day championship tourney at Rio Bravo Country Club Oct. 29-30.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna presented medals to deputies of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and one retired LASD detective for their heroic actions with the highest honors during the annual Valor Awards Ceremony held on Thursday, Nov. 2.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Elena Ortuno-Montalban (women's golf) and Andrew Montes (men's soccer) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Oct. 23-28.
Cedar Fair, which operates Knott's Berry Farm, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the operator of Magic Mountain, announced Thursday that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in a merger of equals transaction.
Iconic performances and world-class experiences headline a show-stopping array of incredible entertainment awaiting guests across the sensational new Sun Princess, the largest-ever ship from Princess Cruises debuting in early 2024.
