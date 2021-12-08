Dec. 9: Arts Commission Regular Meeting

The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 9, at 6:00 p.m.

The meeting will take place in City Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita.

Items on the agenda include:

– Unfinished Business: A review of the city of Santa Clarita Regional Strategic Arts Education Plan that was developed by the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.

– New Business: An overview of the art exhibits planned for 2022.

To view the full agenda, [CLICK HERE].

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...