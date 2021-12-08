Dec. 9: Arts Commission Regular Meeting

In an unprecedented decision spurred by the state’s extreme drought conditions, the California Department of Water Resources announced a 0% initial allocation from the State Water Project for the upcoming year.
California State University, Northridge will launch programs in fall 2022 that will expedite the process for getting a credential for those who are interested in teaching history and social science in middle or high school.
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is seeking donations to replace the original brass, 6-chime train whistle, which was stolen years ago from the Historical Society's vintage 1900 Southern Pacific locomotive.
The Santa Clarita City Council will take a major step toward enhancing one of the city of Santa Clarita’s landmark amenities by holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the Central Park Buildout project on Monday, Dec. 6.
The Board of Trustees of the Santa Clarita Community College District is undergoing the redistricting process, and community members will have the opportunity to comment on revised trustee area boundaries at two upcoming public hearings.
