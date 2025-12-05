header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
December 5
1938 - County Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic, later called Pitchess Detention Center [story]
Wayside
Dec. 9: City Council to Install New Mayor in Annual Reorganization
| Friday, Dec 5, 2025
city-hall-council-chambers-sign-1

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a Special Meeting in open session on Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 5 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall to conduct the annual Council Reorganization event, when the gavel will be passed to a new mayor. The council will also elect a new mayor pro tem for 2026.

Mayor Bill Miranda is expected to pass the gavel to current Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste at Tuesday’s meeting. This would be Weste’s seventh term as Santa Clarita Mayor. Weste has served six terms as Santa Clarita Mayor in 2001, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022.

The Santa Clarita City Council previously used a strict rotation system that ensured each council member would receive a turn as mayor. This system was in place from the city’s founding in 1987 to 1999. In 1999, the council decided to switch from the strict rotation system to choosing a mayor and mayor pro tem by a vote among the sitting council members.

The position of Santa Clarita Mayor is a ceremonial role which includes running the city council meetings and representing the city as its ceremonial head for public events. The mayor is also the person the city manager goes to as the council’s representative leader.

The day-to-day business of the city is run by City Manager Ken Striplin. Striplin has worked for the city of Santa Clarita since 1995, serving in a leadership capacity in every city department during his tenure and became city manager in 2012.

After the coucil’s reorganization meeting the council will meet for its Regular Meeting in open session at 6 p.m.

Among the items on the agenda is awarding a contract for the purchase of three statues for the First Responders Tribute Project, honoring local first responders.

The council will also discuss a mid-year review of the city’s budgetary and financial position to ensure any deviations from the initial budget projections are proactively addressed.

The meeting of the council will be held on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

View the full agendas for both meetings below:

 

 

Bill-Miranda

Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda will pass the pavel to the incoming mayor at Tuesday’s annual council reorganization meeting.

Laurene Weste 2024

Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste.

Marsha-McLean

City Councilwoman Marsha McLean

City Counciwoman Patsy Ayala

Jason Gibbs

City Councilman Jason Gibbs
Dec. 7: Bring Pets for Free Photos with Santa at Locale Studios
Rock Bottom Media and JMV Productions will host free photos with Santa for the whole family including pets, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7 at Locale Studios.
Dec. 11: ‘Artmas: After Dark, After Hours’ Popup Art Show in Old Town Newhall
Weird Gallery presents Artmas: After Dark, After Hours, a student‑led art show featuring College of the Canyons and California Institute of the Arts students.
Holiday Magic Lights Up Central Park
The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to enjoy a new holiday light show now illuminating the River of Lights at Central Park.
Dec. 13: Lucky Luke Brewing, Good Vibes Ugly Sweater Holiday Market
Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Events L.A. presents its Ugly Sweater Holiday Market, 3-8 p.m. Saturday Dec.13 at Lucky Luke Brewing, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 9: City Council to Install New Mayor in Annual Reorganization
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a Special Meeting in open session on Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 5 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall to conduct the annual Council Reorganization event, when the gavel will be passed to a new mayor.
Dec. 18: Sky Zone Trampoline Park Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Sky Zone Trampoline Park will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 18 at 26573 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
LASD Asks for the Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person John L Brown.
Foothill League Soccer: Hart, Saugus Rolling
Last week we kicked off the boys and girls Foothill League soccer seasons, noting that there were a number of league games coming up on Dec. 2 and 4. Now that those have been contested, here is where things stand:
Today in SCV History (Dec. 5)
1938 - County Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic, later called Pitchess Detention Center [story]
Explore ‘Let Go’ Art Exhibit at Canyon Country Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita will present its latest art exhibition, “Let Go,” by Dani Samson, on view now through Feb. 4, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
MESA Celebrates 25 Years of Student Success at COC
College of the Canyons celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement program on Tuesday, Nov. 25, with an event held in the Aliso Hall courtyard.
Kaiser Presents $10,000 Community Health Grant to SUSD
Kaiser Permanente joined the Saugus Union School District recently to honor its outstanding achievement in health education; all 15 SUSD district schools earned America’s Healthiest Schools All-Star Recognition from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.
JCI Santa Clarita Seeks Volunteers for Annual Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive
JCI Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers to support its annual Santa’s Helpers program, a beloved community tradition that brings holiday joy to children and families in need throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.
Dec. 5-11: ‘Fatherless No More’ Begins Oscar Campaign at Laemmle
"Fatherless No More" is a new faith-based documentary that has been officially accepted for an Oscar-qualifying theatrical run at the Laemmle Theater in Old Town Newhall.
Dec. 6: ‘Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing!’
The Master's University will present "Alleluia! TMU Come Christmas Sing" on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in The Master’s University Music Recital Hall on the college campus is Placerita Canyon.
Dec. 10: Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m.
Canyons Cross Country Teams Combine for 10 All-WSC Selections
College of the Canyons cross country had a combined 10 student-athletes earn All-Western State Conference honors for the 2025 season, with all seven members of the women's team earning recognition.
Canyons Football Sees Eight Earn SCFA All-League Recognition
College of the Canyons had eight players earn Southern California Football Association (SCFA) All-League awards, with three players recognized as First-Team selections.
Canyons Features Six Players on All-Conference Squad
College of the Canyons women's volleyball was recognized with six players named to the all-conference team, with freshman Katelyn Nelson and sophomore Morgan Dumlao both taking home All-Western State Conference, South Division First-Team awards.
Williamson Named Offensive Player of the Year to Headline Cougars’ All-WSC Class
College of the Canyons women's soccer capped its conference championship season by seeing 12 players earn all-conference honors, headlined by sophomore forward Bailey Williamson, who was named the Western State Conference, South Division Offensive Player of the Year.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 4)
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Give a Gift with Northeast Valley Health Center’s Holiday Toy Drive
Nearly 1000 kids are looking for their Christmas toys through Northeast Valley Health Center's Holiday Toy Drive. 
Brittany Barlrog | Wrapping up 2025 for JCI
As we wrap up this incredible year with JCI Santa Clarita, my heart is truly overflowing with gratitude. This chapter has shown up in such wonderful ways, and I’m so proud of everything we’ve created together.
Dec. 6: Toys for Tots Santa Clarita Toy Drive
Volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting a Toys for Tots toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 6, noon-2 p.m. at 5 Below in Stevenson Ranch.
