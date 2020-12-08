Dec. 9: COC Board of Trustees Virtual Business Meeting & Pathways Session

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a closed session via Zoom video conferencing, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 3:30 p.m, followed immediately by a Pathways Session at 4:00 p.m., with a business meeting thereafter.

Zoom information:

Webinar ID: 925-9141-3961

Live Stream: Copy and paste link into your browser https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/92591413961

Call-In # 669-900-6833, Webinar ID: 925-9141-3961, and follow the prompts.

If you need a disability-related modification or accommodation (including auxiliary aids or services) to participate in the public meeting, or if you need an agenda in an alternate form, please contact the Chancellor’s Office at College of the Canyons at least 24 hours before the scheduled meeting.

At the Open Session meeting, time is set aside for the public to address the Board of Trustees on items that are not on the agenda, but those items will not be acted upon by the Board at the time of the meeting per the Brown Act. All speakers must submit their public comments via email at boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu. For further instructions, please refer to the agenda announcement. Three minutes will be allotted to each speaker and not more than 20 minutes on any subject.

Items on the agenda include new and modified courses/programs, personnel schedule and budget transfers for the month of October 2020.

To view the full agenda online, click [here].