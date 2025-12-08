header image

1941 - Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens [story]
Julius Dietzmann
Dec. 9: No Burn Day Alert Issued for SCV, South Coast Air Basin
| Monday, Dec 8, 2025
fireplace 11

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert for Tuesday, Dec. 9, for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

South Coast AQMD reminds residents in these areas that burning wood in their fireplaces or any indoor or outdoor wood-burning device is prohibited during the mandatory wood-burning ban. The no burn rule prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper.

Do your part to help keep our air clean by not burning wood during the mandatory wood burning ban. No burn day alerts are mandatory in order to protect public health when levels of fine particulate air pollution in the region are forecast to be high. Smoke from wood burning can cause health problems. Particles in wood smoke, also known as fine particulate matter or PM2.5, can get deep into the lungs and cause respiratory problems (including asthma attacks), increases in emergency room visits and hospitalizations.

Residents can help reduce the harmful health effects of wood smoke by signing up to receive e-mail alerts at www.AirAlerts.org to learn when a mandatory no burn day alert is issued.

South Coast AQMD’s no burn day alerts do not apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet in elevation, the Coachella Valley, or the High Desert. Homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat, low-income households and those without natural gas service also are exempt from the requirement. Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not restricted.

South Coast AQMD’s Check Before You Burn program is in effect from November through the end of February, when particulate levels are highest. Additional information is available at www.AirAlerts.org.

For 24-hour recorded information, call (866) 966-3293. An interactive map is available at www.aqmd.gov/CheckBeforeYouBurnMap.

South Coast AQMD is the regulatory agency responsible for improving air quality for large areas of Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, including the Coachella Valley.

For more information on the U.S. EPA’s AIRNow Program, visit www.airnow.gov.
CDPH Issues Warning of Amatoxin Poisoning Linked to Wild, Foraged Mushrooms

CDPH Issues Warning of Amatoxin Poisoning Linked to Wild, Foraged Mushrooms
Monday, Dec 8, 2025
The California Department of Public Health is issuing an advisory following a recent outbreak of amatoxin poisoning linked to the consumption of wild, foraged mushrooms.
FULL STORY...

Los Angeles County Sees Sharp Decline in Overdose Deaths

Los Angeles County Sees Sharp Decline in Overdose Deaths
Friday, Dec 5, 2025
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman has credited the combined efforts of law enforcement, public health leaders, educators and community advocates, along with his office’s sustained campaign to expose the dangers of fentanyl, for driving a historic 22 percent decline in overdose and poisoning deaths across Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 12-15: I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass

Dec. 12-15: I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Tuesday, Dec 2, 2025
Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass. The freeway will be reduced to three lanes in each direction.
FULL STORY...

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 9: City Council to Hold Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a Special Meeting in closed session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9 at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The council will meet in closed session to confer with legal counsel regarding anticipated litigation.
Dec. 9: City Council to Hold Special Meeting
Dec. 10: Hart Board Organizational Meeting, Financing Authority Meeting
The Board of Trustees of the William S. Hart Union School District will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. This will be the annual organizational meeting for the Hart Board to elect new board officers.
Dec. 10: Hart Board Organizational Meeting, Financing Authority Meeting
CSUN Makes The Hollywood Reporter’s List of Top 20 Music Schools
Once again, The Hollywood Reporter has named California State University, Northridge one of the top 20 music schools in the world.
CSUN Makes The Hollywood Reporter’s List of Top 20 Music Schools
Dec. 10: SUSD Board Meets for School Property Negotiation
A Special Meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 10.
Dec. 10: SUSD Board Meets for School Property Negotiation
Dec. 11 : CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
Dec. 11 : CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
CDPH Issues Warning of Amatoxin Poisoning Linked to Wild, Foraged Mushrooms
The California Department of Public Health is issuing an advisory following a recent outbreak of amatoxin poisoning linked to the consumption of wild, foraged mushrooms.
CDPH Issues Warning of Amatoxin Poisoning Linked to Wild, Foraged Mushrooms
Lady Mustangs’ Season Ends in Sioux City
The Master's University women's volleyball team needed a win in the final match of pool play to keep its season alive. It fell short in four sets.
Lady Mustangs’ Season Ends in Sioux City
Dec. 8-14: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 14.
Dec. 8-14: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Mission Opera Presents ‘Amahl and The Night Visitors’
Mission Opera will present a production of “Amahl And The Night Visitors” at various locations in and around the Santa Clarita Valley.
Mission Opera Presents ‘Amahl and The Night Visitors’
Miner’s Late-Game Heroics Lift TMU Over Ottawa
Quincy Phillips had 22 points and Brayden Miner drained a three-pointer in the final minute to lift TMU over OUAZ and win its first GSAC game by a score of 75-72 on Thursday, Dec. 4 in Santa Clarita.
Miner’s Late-Game Heroics Lift TMU Over Ottawa
Lady Mustangs Open GSAC Play in Dominant Fashion
The Master's University women's basketball team took down the OUAZ Spirit in dominant fashion in their GSAC opener, 75-40 Thursday, Dec. 4 in Santa Clarita.
Lady Mustangs Open GSAC Play in Dominant Fashion
Canyons Offensive Lineman TJ Taylor Signs with University of Illinois
College of the Canyons sophomore tackle TJ Taylor has signed with the University of Illinois after earning unanimous all-league honors while anchoring the Cougars' offensive line in 2025.
Canyons Offensive Lineman TJ Taylor Signs with University of Illinois
Today in SCV History (Dec. 8)
1941 - Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens [story]
Julius Dietzmann
Today in SCV History (Dec. 7)
1921 - William S. Hart (57) marries actress Winifred Westover (23) [story]
Bill and Winifred Hart
Today in SCV History (Dec. 6)
1864 - Actor William S. Hart born in Newburgh, New York [Hart Index]
Wm. S. Hart
West Coast Health Alliance Recommends Hepatitis B Vaccination for Newborns
The West Coast Health Alliance strongly supports that hepatitis B vaccination continue to be routinely offered to all newborns, with the first dose of the vaccine given within 24 hours of birth for newborns weighing at least 4 pounds, 7 ounces, followed by completion of the vaccine series.
West Coast Health Alliance Recommends Hepatitis B Vaccination for Newborns
Los Angeles County Sees Sharp Decline in Overdose Deaths
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman has credited the combined efforts of law enforcement, public health leaders, educators and community advocates, along with his office’s sustained campaign to expose the dangers of fentanyl, for driving a historic 22 percent decline in overdose and poisoning deaths across Los Angeles County.
Los Angeles County Sees Sharp Decline in Overdose Deaths
Dec. 14: Sidewalk Poetry 2026 Deadline to Submit
Poets, dreamers and storytellers, the deadline for the 2026 Sidewalk Poetry Project is on Sunday, Dec. 14.
Dec. 14: Sidewalk Poetry 2026 Deadline to Submit
Dec. 7: Bring Pets for Free Photos with Santa at Locale Studios
Rock Bottom Media and JMV Productions will host free photos with Santa for the whole family including pets, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7 at Locale Studios.
Dec. 7: Bring Pets for Free Photos with Santa at Locale Studios
Dec. 11: ‘Artmas: After Dark, After Hours’ Popup Art Show in Old Town Newhall
Weird Gallery presents Artmas: After Dark, After Hours, a student‑led art show featuring College of the Canyons and California Institute of the Arts students.
Dec. 11: ‘Artmas: After Dark, After Hours’ Popup Art Show in Old Town Newhall
Holiday Magic Lights Up Central Park
The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to enjoy a new holiday light show now illuminating the River of Lights at Central Park.
Holiday Magic Lights Up Central Park
Dec. 13: Lucky Luke Brewing, Good Vibes Ugly Sweater Holiday Market
Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Events L.A. presents its Ugly Sweater Holiday Market, 3-8 p.m. Saturday Dec.13 at Lucky Luke Brewing, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 13: Lucky Luke Brewing, Good Vibes Ugly Sweater Holiday Market
Dec. 9: City Council to Install New Mayor in Annual Reorganization
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a Special Meeting in open session on Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 5 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall to conduct the annual Council Reorganization event, when the gavel will be passed to a new mayor.
Dec. 9: City Council to Install New Mayor in Annual Reorganization
