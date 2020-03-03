[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
65°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 2
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
Defense Department Details Plans to Battle Coronavirus
| Monday, Mar 2, 2020
defense dsepartment battles coronavirus covid-19

The Defense Department is making plans to combat the coronavirus, DOD leaders said during a news conference at the Pentagon Monday.

For the past six weeks, defense leaders have been meeting to plan for any possible scenario with the virus that first surfaced in China.

“We’ve issued a variety of [memoranda] and directives advising the force on how to deal with coronavirus,” Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said.

The DOD civilian and military leadership, including all the service secretaries and combatant command commanders, have worked together to ensure the department is ready for short- and long-term scenarios, as well as domestic and international situations. Esper stressed that commanders at all levels have the authority and guidance they need to operate.

defense department fights coronavirus covid-19

Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley speak to reporters at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 2, 2020. |DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando.

“(U.S. Northern Command) remains the global integrator for all DOD efforts and entities,” Esper said. “My number one priority remains to protect our forces and their families; second is to safeguard our mission capabilities and third [is] to support the interagency whole-of-government’s approach. We will continue to take all necessary precautions to ensure that our people are safe and able to continue their very important mission.”

Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the military has existing plans to combat an infectious disease outbreak. The military is executing those plans.

DOD is communicating regularly with operational commanders to assess how the virus might impact our exercises and ongoing operations around the world, the general said. A command post exercise in South Korea has been postponed, but Exercise Cobra Gold in Thailand is continuing.

Milley also said that military research laboratories are working “feverishly” to try to come up with a vaccine.

Commanders are taking all necessary precautions because the virus is unique to every situation and every location, Esper said. “We’re relying on them to make good judgments,” he said. As new issues come up, DOD planners will work with all to combat the spread of the virus.

* Related Transcript: Department of Defense Press Briefing by Secretary Esper and General Milley in the Pentagon Briefing Room

* Related Video: Esper, Milley Hold News Conference

A snapshot of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak from the Johns Hopkins CSSE as of 5:03 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Husband of DA Jackie Lacey Pulls Gun on Protesters at Home
Monday, Mar 2, 2020
Husband of DA Jackie Lacey Pulls Gun on Protesters at Home
A video shot by protesters and posted to Twitter on Monday shows Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s husband aiming a handgun at the activists after they rang the Laceys’ doorbell at dawn and asked to speak with the DA.
FULL STORY...
Defense Department Details Plans to Battle Coronavirus
Monday, Mar 2, 2020
Defense Department Details Plans to Battle Coronavirus
The Defense Department is making plans to combat the coronavirus, DOD leaders said during a news conference at the Pentagon Monday.
FULL STORY...
Voting Rights Letter on City Council Closed Session Agenda
Monday, Mar 2, 2020
Voting Rights Letter on City Council Closed Session Agenda
Santa Clarita City Council members were set to host a special meeting in closed session Monday afternoon to discuss “anticipated litigation” regarding a California Voting Rights Act letter sent to the city by attorney Scott Rafferty.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Husband of DA Jackie Lacey Pulls Gun on Protesters at Home
A video shot by protesters and posted to Twitter on Monday shows Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s husband aiming a handgun at the activists after they rang the Laceys’ doorbell at dawn and asked to speak with the DA.
Husband of DA Jackie Lacey Pulls Gun on Protesters at Home
Defense Department Details Plans to Battle Coronavirus
The Defense Department is making plans to combat the coronavirus, DOD leaders said during a news conference at the Pentagon Monday.
Defense Department Details Plans to Battle Coronavirus
Santa Clarita Transit Launches ‘GO! Santa Clarita’ Service
As of Monday, residents within the Fair Oaks and Canyon Country areas have a new transportation service available -- GO! Santa Clarita, an on-demand transit pilot program offered by Santa Clarita Transit.
Santa Clarita Transit Launches ‘GO! Santa Clarita’ Service
June 13-14: SCV Quilt Guild to Hold Show at Hart Park
The Santa Clarita Valley Quilt Guild will celebrate its 30th Anniversary with the presentation of its biennial Quilt Show at Hart Hall in Hart Park on Saturday and Sunday, June 13 and 14.
June 13-14: SCV Quilt Guild to Hold Show at Hart Park
CRY-LA Kite Festival Raises Funds for Basic Child Rights
The Los Angeles Chapter of nonprofit organization Child Rights and You presented its Third Annual CRY-LA Kite Festival and fundraiser at West Creek Park in Valencia on February 23.
CRY-LA Kite Festival Raises Funds for Basic Child Rights
Voting Rights Letter on City Council Closed Session Agenda
Santa Clarita City Council members were set to host a special meeting in closed session Monday afternoon to discuss “anticipated litigation” regarding a California Voting Rights Act letter sent to the city by attorney Scott Rafferty.
Voting Rights Letter on City Council Closed Session Agenda
March 3: ‘Game of Life’ Community Event at Canyon High Gym
The Youth Project will hold its annual "Game of Life" community outreach event at Canyon High School's Main Gym on Tuesday, March 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
March 3: ‘Game of Life’ Community Event at Canyon High Gym
Coronavirus COVID-19: Risk Remains Low in LA County
As the risk of contracting novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) remains low in Los Angeles County, the county Department of Public Health received confirmation Saturday that a South Korean flight attendant diagnosed with the virus in South Korea was not symptomatic during a visit to LA County.
Coronavirus COVID-19: Risk Remains Low in LA County
March 4 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Meetings
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board has published its March 4 agenda for a closed session at 6 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m.
March 4 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Meetings
Student Films Highlight SCV Productions in First Week of March
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions including student films shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of March 2-8, 2020.
Student Films Highlight SCV Productions in First Week of March
Structure Fire Spreads to Brush in Canyon Country
Fire crews quickly extinguished a one-story structure fire that had spread to the surrounding brush in Canyon Country Monday morning.
Structure Fire Spreads to Brush in Canyon Country
Kuhlman Takes Reins as Hart School District Superintendent
Mike Kuhlman takes leadership of the William S. Hart Union High School District this week after serving for 23 years as a district teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent of educational services, and most recently, deputy superintendent.
Kuhlman Takes Reins as Hart School District Superintendent
Today in SCV History (March 2)
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
Man Dead in Deputy-Involved Shooting at SCV Sheriff’s Station
A man initially only identified as Hispanic died in a deputy-involved shooting at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Sunday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials.
Man Dead in Deputy-Involved Shooting at SCV Sheriff’s Station
Today in SCV History (March 1)
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
ribbon cutting
Today in SCV History (Feb. 29)
1964 - Lifelong SCV resident Harry S. Chacanaca dies; buried at Ruiz Cemetery [cemetery census]
grave marker
SCV Sheriff’s Station Vies for Off-Highway Vehicle Grant
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing to submit the department’s annual Off-Highway Vehicle grant request, and the application will be available for public review for 60 days, from March 3 through May 4, 2020.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Vies for Off-Highway Vehicle Grant
Bozeman Foundation Brings Anti-bullying Message to Castaic Middle School
Students at Castaic Middle School took a break from their usual school schedules to sit in on an assembly held by pro-athletes and founders of the Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation Wednesday.
Bozeman Foundation Brings Anti-bullying Message to Castaic Middle School
Coronavirus COVID-19 Update: Goldmans Continue Recovery in Nebraska
Radio station KHTS/Santa Clarita co-owner and former Diamond Princess passenger Carl Goldman has been liberated from the bio-containment wing and moved to a quarantine dorm at Nebraska Medicine hospital, where he is recovering from a diagnosed case of coronavirus COVID-19.
Coronavirus COVID-19 Update: Goldmans Continue Recovery in Nebraska
SCV Voters Express Mixed Feelings About New Voting System
Early voting has begun in the Santa Clarita Valley and the rest of Los Angeles County with the launch of the new voting system, while some local voters have mixed emotions about the experience.
SCV Voters Express Mixed Feelings About New Voting System
Journalists May Get Reprieve From AB-5, California Contractor Law
Freelance journalists may soon breathe a sigh of relief after California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) announced amendments had been made to her controversial independent contractor law by removing the cap on the number of submissions freelancers could send to an outlet.
Journalists May Get Reprieve From AB-5, California Contractor Law
Santa Clarita Homeless Task Force Brainstorms 2020 Goals
After the annual point-in-time count last month, the Santa Clarita homeless task force reconvened Thursday to brainstorm on priorities for 2020.
Santa Clarita Homeless Task Force Brainstorms 2020 Goals
Rodriguez Named New President of Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative named Albert Rodriguez president and made other top-level management changes at the nonprofit group's Wednesday, February 26 board meeting.
Rodriguez Named New President of Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative
Valencia High Students Host Holocaust Survivors
On the 75th anniversary of the liberation of concentration camps after the Holocaust, 10th-grade students at Valencia High were given the opportunity to hear from three survivors Tuesday.
Valencia High Students Host Holocaust Survivors
%d bloggers like this: