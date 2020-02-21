Deputies Arrest Couple in Canyon Country on Multiple Charges

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man and woman on multiple charges in Canyon Country late Monday night, officials reported Friday afternoon.

Here’s more from the station’s social media:

“On Monday, February 17, deputies were patrolling Canyon Country and conducting patrol checks near a strip mall located at Soledad Canyon Road and Sand Canyon Road when they noticed suspicious activity — a lone car was parked in an alley behind closed businesses.

“Deputies learned that the female adult driver and male adult passenger both had warrants out for their arrests.

“In addition to the warrants, the suspects were in possession of a large quantity of mail, credit cards and debit cards that were not in either of their names.

“Burglary tools were also found in the vehicle.

“Deputies arrested the suspects on charges of identity theft, narcotics and possession of burglary tools.

“Both were transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail for booking.”