Deputies Arrest Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery Suspect

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020

By Caleb Lunetta | The Signal

Jeremy Hernandez

Jeremy Hernandez is sought in connection with a shooting in Stevenson Ranch Saturday.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials arrested a man Monday on suspicion of attempted murder.

In an announcement distributed late Tuesday morning, SCV Sheriff’s Station Spokeswoman Shirley Miller said Jeremy Hernandez, 19, had been arrested after deputies received a tip that led to his arrest.

Hernandez, according to the statement, is believed to be connected to an alleged robbery that ended with one victim being shot in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday.

“Deputies responded to a call at a Stevenson Ranch residence for a report of a woman who was robbed at gunpoint in her driveway,” said the station’s press release. “During the commission of the robbery, the suspect fired a shot, striking the victim.”

Hernandez is suspected of then fleeing the scene on foot, according to officials.

The woman was injured, but was reportedly transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

With the help of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, local investigators were able to identify the suspect and put out a call for tips.

A citizen reporting information to the LA Crime Stoppers tip line led detectives to apprehending Hernandez Monday evening in Lancaster.

“Hernandez was booked into the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station where he is being held (in lieu of) $1 million bail,” the statement said.

