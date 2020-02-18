Deputies Arrest Two Suspected of Possessing Meth, Counterfeit Money

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies conducting a traffic stop on Thursday resulted in two arrests believed to be connected to methamphetamine and counterfeit bills.

Around 3 p.m. on Feb. 13, deputies near the intersection of Highway 14 and Golden Valley Road conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation.

“The passenger … was found to be on probation (post release community supervision, or PRCS),” said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Deputies found meth in the vehicle and several counterfeit U.S. currency bills.”

Deputies arrested Jason Ramirez, 42, of Canyon Country, on suspicion of felony charges of forgery and probation violation, with an additional misdemeanor narcotics charge, Miller said.

The driver, Sara McConahay, 33, of Canyon Country was also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor narcotics charges.

Ramirez was transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $21,000 bail.

McConahay was transported and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $1,000 bail. She was released later that day.