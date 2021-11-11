header image

Deputies Ask Public’s Help Locating Missing Woman
| Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Patrice Lanae Conley, aka Pooh.

She is a 32 year-old Black female, who last contacted her family on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. In September of 2021, she was last known to be in the area of Santa Clarita.

Patrice Lanae Conley, is 5’02”, 115 lbs with brown eyes, and black hair. She also has a tattoo of “Winnie the Pooh” with a flower on her left foot.

It is unknown what clothing she was wearing. She suffers from schizophrenia, according to officials.

Ms. Conley’s family is concerned for her well-being and is asking the public’s help in locating her.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Missing Person Unit, Detective T. Abraham at (323) 890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
