[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
82°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 7
1901 - Giant meteor seen over SCV skies; possibly makes landfall in Bouquet-Texas canyon area [story]
meteor
Deputies Cite 7 for Street Racing in Valencia Industrial Center
| Friday, Aug 7, 2020
street racing
File photo: Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

 

Deputies cited seven individuals for suspected street racing in the Valencia Industrial Center early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 1 a.m. Aug. 5, a deputy patrolling near Avenue Crocker came across what he described as “speed contests” occurring, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“As he was approaching the area, he heard the sound of engines revving and tires screeching,” Miller said.

When the deputy found the source to the noise, he saw nearly a dozen bystanders standing along Avenue Crocker, Miller said.

“The crowd started to disperse when they saw the patrol car and the deputy called for additional units,” said Miller.

Four men and two women were cited for watching the suspected illegal speed contest, with ages ranging from 22 years old to 46 years old. Five of the suspects were from outside of Santa Clarita, with two coming from Missouri and Texas, while only one 31-year-old man came from Acton.

Deputies cited a seventh individual, a 32-year-old-man from Rancho Cucamonga, for engaging in a speed contest and aid and abetting in a speed contest, Miller said.

“All of the suspects were cited and released in the field. A Datsun vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days,” Miller said.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
#TexasFire in Saugus at 210 Acres, 50% Contained
Friday, Aug 7, 2020
#TexasFire in Saugus at 210 Acres, 50% Contained
The #TexasFire in Saugus grew to 210 acres but was 50% contained overnight, according to officials with the Angeles National Forest.
FULL STORY...
Unions Sue L.A. County Over ‘Reimagine L.A.’ Charter Amendment
Friday, Aug 7, 2020
Unions Sue L.A. County Over ‘Reimagine L.A.’ Charter Amendment
Multiple police and first-responder unions have filed a lawsuit to remove Los Angeles County's "Reimagine L.A." charter amendment from the November ballot, which would increase spending on housing and mental health services while decreasing funding for law enforcement.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Public Health Tracks 11 COVID-19 Outbreaks in SCV
Friday, Aug 7, 2020
L.A. County Public Health Tracks 11 COVID-19 Outbreaks in SCV
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials have tracked multiple confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in the Santa Clarita Valley in residential and non-residential settings, which include the SCV Sheriff’s Station, a restaurant and other care facilities.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Senior Center Needs Meals-on-Wheels Delivery Volunteers
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center has an urgent need for volunteer Meals on Wheels drivers to keep pace with the rapid growth in recipients and ensure every senior gets a nutritious meal.
SCV Senior Center Needs Meals-on-Wheels Delivery Volunteers
Aug. 7-9: ‘Stuff the Bus’ With School Supplies Donations at SCV Walmarts
The Salvation Army's Santa Clarita Valley Corps and Walmart are teaming to collect donations of school supplies in the nonprofit's "Stuff the Bus" campaign this weekend.
Aug. 7-9: ‘Stuff the Bus’ With School Supplies Donations at SCV Walmarts
#TexasFire in Saugus at 210 Acres, 50% Contained
The #TexasFire in Saugus grew to 210 acres but was 50% contained overnight, according to officials with the Angeles National Forest.
#TexasFire in Saugus at 210 Acres, 50% Contained
Hart District Updates Online Learning Plans for Fall 2020 Semester
Through the use of 14 subcommittees planning for the upcoming semester, William S. Hart Union High School District officials believe they have improved upon their online learning plans for the upcoming fall semester.
Hart District Updates Online Learning Plans for Fall 2020 Semester
Unions Sue L.A. County Over ‘Reimagine L.A.’ Charter Amendment
Multiple police and first-responder unions have filed a lawsuit to remove Los Angeles County's "Reimagine L.A." charter amendment from the November ballot, which would increase spending on housing and mental health services while decreasing funding for law enforcement.
Unions Sue L.A. County Over ‘Reimagine L.A.’ Charter Amendment
L.A. County Public Health Tracks 11 COVID-19 Outbreaks in SCV
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials have tracked multiple confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in the Santa Clarita Valley in residential and non-residential settings, which include the SCV Sheriff’s Station, a restaurant and other care facilities.
L.A. County Public Health Tracks 11 COVID-19 Outbreaks in SCV
Deputies Cite 7 for Street Racing in Valencia Industrial Center
Deputies cited seven individuals for suspected street racing in the Valencia Industrial Center early Wednesday morning.
Deputies Cite 7 for Street Racing in Valencia Industrial Center
Today in SCV History (Aug. 7)
1901 - Giant meteor seen over SCV skies; possibly makes landfall in Bouquet-Texas canyon area [story]
meteor
COC Excels in Online Teaching | Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
College of the Canyons is widely recognized as a leader in the innovative development of distance and online education, as well as zero cost textbooks for our students.
COC Excels in Online Teaching | Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Surpasses 200,000 Cases, 4,597 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday more than 200,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Surpasses 200,000 Cases, 4,597 Cases in SCV
SCV Water Recognized for PFAS Communication Efforts
SCV Water received a statewide award from the California Association of Public Information Officials (CAPIO) for its ongoing communication efforts surrounding per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals
SCV Water Recognized for PFAS Communication Efforts
California Education Department to Collaborate with Apple, T-Mobile to Connect Students in Need
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that the California Department of Education (CDE) is collaborating closely with Apple and T-Mobile to connect up to 1 million students in need as most schools across California expect to begin the next school year in distance learning.
California Education Department to Collaborate with Apple, T-Mobile to Connect Students in Need
Walk to End Alzheimers Adds New Mobile App Features
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Santa Clarita Valley residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 3.
Walk to End Alzheimers Adds New Mobile App Features
Update: Forward Progress on #TexasFire Stopped at 10% Containment
A 150-acre brush fire in Saugus prompted road closures and evacuations Thursday afternoon.
Update: Forward Progress on #TexasFire Stopped at 10% Containment
Boys & Girls Club, Community Sponsors to Hold Back-to-School Peace Bag Giveaway
Boys and Girls Club, Renee Marshall, JCI, LoveSCV, the city of Santa Clarita and other community sponsors are all working together to bring positive community engagement to 300 SCV elementary school, junior high and high school students (ages 5-18) each week for the first 3 weeks in August, beginning Thursday, Aug. 6
Boys & Girls Club, Community Sponsors to Hold Back-to-School Peace Bag Giveaway
Aug. 8: SCV Water’s Sustainable Landscaping Virtual Gardening Class
As we remain focused on keeping our customers, staff and community safe, SCV Water is pleased to announce our new virtual gardening class offerings.
Aug. 8: SCV Water’s Sustainable Landscaping Virtual Gardening Class
L.A.-Based Developer Acquires Santa Clarita Distribution Facility for $28.4M
Dedeaux Properties in a joint venture with Stockbridge Capital Group has acquired a vacant 214,436-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in Santa Clarita for $28.4 million.
L.A.-Based Developer Acquires Santa Clarita Distribution Facility for $28.4M
Stevenson Ranch Resident, Grammy-Winning Producer Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges
Stevenson Ranch resident and Grammy-winning music producer Detail was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of more than a dozen sexual assault charges, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Stevenson Ranch Resident, Grammy-Winning Producer Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges
‘High-Risk’ SCV Businesses Still Waiting for Reopening Date, Guidelines
As the pandemic progresses, more and more businesses have been given the green light to begin reopening. While some businesses have opened — and closed again as reopenings were rolled back — others deemed “high risk” have yet to see any reprieve.
‘High-Risk’ SCV Businesses Still Waiting for Reopening Date, Guidelines
Public Safety Committee Passes Wilk Bill Combatting Illegal Dumping
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, announced Thursday that the Assembly Committee on Public Safety passed Senate Bill 409 (SB 409), a measure Wilk authored to crack down on illegal dumping.
Public Safety Committee Passes Wilk Bill Combatting Illegal Dumping
Today in SCV History (Aug. 6)
1892 - Western actor and Saugus rodeo owner Hoot Gibson born in Nebraska [story]
Hoot Gibson
Hart High Grad Brittany Klocko Selected Miss Texas United States 2020
Brittany Klocko, a former Santa Clarita resident and a graduate of William S. Hart High School, has been selected Miss Texas United States 2020.
Hart High Grad Brittany Klocko Selected Miss Texas United States 2020
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 30-49 Age Group Driving New Cases; SCV Cases Total 4,529
Los Angeles County Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 68 new deaths and 2,347 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with the 18-49 age group making up nearly 60% of these new cases.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 30-49 Age Group Driving New Cases; SCV Cases Total 4,529
%d bloggers like this: