SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies Among First on Wonder Woman Ride

Uploaded: , Monday, Jul 18, 2022

By Press Release

Female deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were among the first to ride the new Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain during an opening ceremony held on Thursday, July 14.

The new roller coaster at Magic Mountain in Valencia opened to the public on Saturday, July 16. Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage is located in the six-acre DC Universe area of the park, which has been entirely remodeled to include a new entry portal, immersing guests into the DC inspired land.

“It is the tallest and longest single-rail coaster on the planet,” said a Magic Mountain spokesperson. “The ride has over 3,300 feet of track and soars at speeds up to 58 miles-per-hour.”

With the opening of the ride Magic Mountain now officially boasts 20 roller coasters, more roller coasters than in any other theme park in the world. The Wonder Woman ride climbs 13 stories in the air and is full dives, banks, rolls, and turns designed to challenge the bravest of thrill seekers. The two-minute ride also features three full inversions. It is considered a single-rail coaster which means that riders are strapped into solo seats, with no one seated to the left or the right, giving a unique experience for each rider.

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor are located at 26101 Magic Mountain Parkway Valencia, CA 91355.

For further information on Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage, visit the Magic Mountain Website.

