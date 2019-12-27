Deputies Make Multiple Christmas Day Arrests

While residents across the Santa Clarita Valley prepared for or cleaned up from their Christmas Day festivities, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were booking burglary suspects.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested several suspected thieves, with the first coming in the early morning hours.

At around 4:30 a.m., a patrol unit was traveling on the northbound side of Highway 14 when they conducted a traffic stop near the Soledad Canyon Road off-ramp.

“Upon making contact with the male adult driver, they found that he had an expired driver’s license,” said Shirley Miller, the SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman. “Inside the driver’s vehicle, deputies found burglary tools and several miscellaneous items that through deputies’ research are suspected to have been taken in vehicle burglaries.”

Deputies arrested Angel Tristan, 41, of San Fernando, on felony charges of burglary; reasonable cause-receiving stolen property and misdemeanor charges.

His bail was set at $20,000.

During another Christmas Day call, this time at around 5:30 p.m., deputies were called to the 20400 block of Soledad Canyon Road, but for a suspicious persons call. When they arrived, they found a man and woman matching the descriptions of the people mentioned in the call, Miller said.

“The male adult was found to be in possession of narcotics without a prescription,” Miller said. “The man and woman were identified to be suspects who were entering unlocked vehicles.”

Deputies then arrested Juan Diaz, 22, of Canyon Country, and Mariann Carrillo, 20, of Canyon Country on suspicion of tampering with a vehicle, a misdemeanor. Diaz was also booked for possession of medication without a prescription, another misdemeanor. Diaz’s bail was set at $1,300 and Carrillo’s was set at $300.

“Most of the vehicle burglaries have occurred during nighttime hours while victims are sleeping,” Miller said. “It is very important for everyone to complete their ‘9 p.m. Routine,’ which is an awareness campaign we partnered with the city to remind our residents to take anything of value out of their cars and lock up before retiring for the night.”

Miller also reminded residents, especially during this time of year, to keep their vehicles free of clutter, even if there’s nothing of value to steal.

“Last week, deputies took a report for a vehicle burglary where the window was smashed, and thieves had opened up a lunch box that was sitting in the back seat. Perhaps they thought there was money or something in it,” Miller said. “So, word of caution, even if backpacks, gym bags are empty — take them out of your car. It’s not worth getting your window smashed over.”

Miller also reminded residents that deputies are always looking for surveillance camera footage for capturing suspicious activity or video that may aid in solving crimes. If anyone has video, it can be emailed to SantaClaritaMedia@lasd.org.