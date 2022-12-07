header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
39°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 8
1941 - Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens [story]
Julius Dietzmann
Deputies: Three Suspects Arrested on Suspicion of Possession of Fentanyl
Courtesy of The Signal
| Wednesday, Dec 7, 2022
Water drop


Three adult suspects were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell the opioid after two other adults overdosed on the drug at Bouquet Canyon Park in Saugus, according to law enforcement officials.

For the complete story, check The Signal.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Daily Cases Top 5k
Wednesday, Dec 7, 2022
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Daily Cases Top 5k
FULL STORY...
Supervisors Make History with Their First Native American Land Acknowledgement
Wednesday, Dec 7, 2022
Supervisors Make History with Their First Native American Land Acknowledgement
Supervisor Janice Hahn, on her first day as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, read a Native American land acknowledgement, marking a historic first for Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...
Deputies: Three Suspects Arrested on Suspicion of Possession of Fentanyl
Wednesday, Dec 7, 2022
Deputies: Three Suspects Arrested on Suspicion of Possession of Fentanyl
Three adult suspects were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell the opioid after two other adults overdosed on the drug at Bouquet Canyon Park in Saugus, according to law enforcement officials.  
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Dec. 8)
1941 - Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens [story]
Julius Dietzmann
Sheriff Luna Appoints Jill Torres as Interim Assistant Sheriff
Sheriff Robert Luna has appointed Jill Torres as interim Assistant Sheriff and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, overseeing budgeting and personnel for the Department.
Sheriff Luna Appoints Jill Torres as Interim Assistant Sheriff
L.A. County Board Preparing, Protecting Communities From Flood Impacts of Climate Change
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors initiated a plan on Dec. 6 to assess the County’s infrastructure in the face of the inevitable impacts of Climate Change on the region.
L.A. County Board Preparing, Protecting Communities From Flood Impacts of Climate Change
Use Tax Rebate Program Helps Fund City Programs
Business's that pay taxes may be eligible to direct a large portion of their Use Tax back to Santa Clarita’s general fund for public safety, parks, libraries, infrastructure and other city services and receive a cash rebate on a portion of the Use Tax remitted to the city. 
Use Tax Rebate Program Helps Fund City Programs
Supervisors Make History with Their First Native American Land Acknowledgement
Supervisor Janice Hahn, on her first day as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, read a Native American land acknowledgement, marking a historic first for Los Angeles County.
Supervisors Make History with Their First Native American Land Acknowledgement
LA County Hate Crimes Report Reveals Highest Level of Hate Crimes in 19 years
The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations released its annual hate crime report for Los Angeles County in 2021, showing hate crimes have reached the highest level in 19 years.
LA County Hate Crimes Report Reveals Highest Level of Hate Crimes in 19 years
Deputies: Three Suspects Arrested on Suspicion of Possession of Fentanyl
Three adult suspects were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell the opioid after two other adults overdosed on the drug at Bouquet Canyon Park in Saugus, according to law enforcement officials.  
Deputies: Three Suspects Arrested on Suspicion of Possession of Fentanyl
Detectives Investigating Body Found in Northbridge Park
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau are investigating a body found at Northbridge Park in Valencia, which was found in the middle of the basketball courts there Wednesday morning.
Detectives Investigating Body Found in Northbridge Park
City Welcomes Newest Annexed Community: Tesoro Del Valle
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the Tesoro Del Valle community as the newest area annexed into the city.
City Welcomes Newest Annexed Community: Tesoro Del Valle
iLEAD Announces Appointment of New CEO
iLEAD California Schools announced the appointment of its new CEO Amanda Fischer, who has contributed to the development of the organization and partner schools since 2018, when she joined as Executive Director of iLEAD California.
iLEAD Announces Appointment of New CEO
Today in SCV History (Dec. 7)
1921 - William S. Hart marries actress Winifred Westover [story]
Bill and Winifred Hart
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday - Friday, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Dec. 17: Faith Community Church’s Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’
Faith Community Church plans to welcome hundreds of its Newhall neighbors to celebrate Christmas at its annual “Festividad for Christ” event Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Dec. 17: Faith Community Church’s Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’
Youth Basketball Returns to Castaic Sports Complex
Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is collaborating with the Los Angeles Clippers and Jr. Clippers to provide our participants additional benefits, including youth basketball at the Castaic Sports Complex.
Youth Basketball Returns to Castaic Sports Complex
Canyon Theatre Guild Presenting Broadway Musical ‘White Christmas’
For the past 35 years, Canyon Theatre Guild has entertained the community with their annual holiday show.
Canyon Theatre Guild Presenting Broadway Musical ‘White Christmas’
Public Health Warning Parents of Children’s Products Recall Due to Lead
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning parents and caregivers about the potential health risks associated with several recalled children’s toys, clothes, and other products.
Public Health Warning Parents of Children’s Products Recall Due to Lead
Sheriff Robert Luna Sworn Into Office
Sheriff Robert Luna arrived Monday at the Hall of Justice and held his first news conference on the front steps.
Sheriff Robert Luna Sworn Into Office
Barger Dedicates $1M in Discretionary Funds to Help Deter Holiday Crime
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Tuesday she will provide up to $1 million in discretionary funding to boost law enforcement services in unincorporated areas in her district.
Barger Dedicates $1M in Discretionary Funds to Help Deter Holiday Crime
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 81 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no additional deaths and 81 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 10 additional deaths and 3,125 new cases countywide.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 81 New SCV Cases
Today in SCV History (Dec. 6)
1864 - Actor William S. Hart born in Newburgh, New York [Hart Index]
Wm. S. Hart
SCV Senior Center Announces Annual Appeal Campaign Launch
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida is launching its Annual Appeal Campaign to raise much needed funds for the Center.
SCV Senior Center Announces Annual Appeal Campaign Launch
Dec. 7: ‘All is Calm’ at The Soraya on CSUN Campus
Community members are invited to enjoy "All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914," a play based on a true story when camaraderie prevailed on the battlefield in 1914.
Dec. 7: ‘All is Calm’ at The Soraya on CSUN Campus
Homeland Security Extends REAL ID Deadline Another Two Years
Nearly 14.8 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 198,814 from the previous month – according to Department of Motor Vehicles data.
Homeland Security Extends REAL ID Deadline Another Two Years
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: