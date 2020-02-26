Deputy Arrests Man for DUI After Traffic Stop for No Headlights

Fire camp escapee Christian Ledon, a minimum-security inmate who walked away from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County on Monday, was apprehended in San Diego Wednesday at 8:25 p.m., according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials.
Tickets are now on sale for special events at the 27th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, to be presented by California Resources Corporation at William S. Hart Park in Old Town Newhall on April 18 and 19.
As chair, Supervisor Kathryn Barger revived the annual Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors trip to Sacramento to speak with government and elected officials on Tuesday about their shared goals pertaining to homelessness, public safety and more.
About 50 members of the community, including school, law enforcement and city officials, gathered Monday evening at the Santa Clarita Activities Center in the first of two school safety meetings to discuss how a local school district could reinforce the safety of its students following the Saugus High School shooting.
While city and mall officials said as of Tuesday they’ve yet to hear from any members of Santa Clarita Safe and Strong, which was formed to appeal the proposed Patios Connection mall expansion, a lawyer for the group, who’s so far the only member to come forward, contends his numbers are growing.
RIVERSIDE — College of the Canyons won the 16-team Riverside City College Invitational on Monday with a five-man team score of 363, while also seeing a member of its secondary group capture a share of medalist honors.
Trammell Crow Company (TCC) and Clarion Partners, LLC announced Tuesday that construction has been completed on all three buildings in the phase 1A of The Center at Needham Ranch, which is part of the first phase of a larger 252 acre, fully entitled site in Santa Clarita.
Formerly the "Career Fair," the CalArts Opportunities Festival (Opp Fest) now includes employers offering a wide range of professional opportunities for CalArts students and alumnx such as internships, full-time, part-time, freelance, project-based and volunteer opportunities.
The Los Angeles County Office of Education in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita will sponsor the Santa Clarita Hiring Spree and Community Resource Fair 2020 to employ hundreds of members of the Santa Clarita Valley community including; youth, veterans, individual with disabilities, CalWORKS participants and unemployed adults.
LOS ANGELES (CN) – Thousands of mourners gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday to commemorate NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven others who were killed when their helicopter crashed in the Santa Monica Mountains last month.
