Deputy Arrests Man for DUI After Traffic Stop for No Headlights

After a traffic stop for no headlights early Sunday morning, a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy arrested a man for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Here’s more from the station’s social media post late Tuesday night:

“In the wee hours of Sunday morning, February 23, around 1:45 a.m., a deputy patrolling on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country observed a car driving in the darkness without headlights.

“The deputy conducted a traffic stop for the safety violation.

“Upon making contact with the male adult driver, the deputy immediately noticed the strong odor of alcohol. The driver had slurred speech and wasn’t aware his lights weren’t on.

“Field sobriety tests determined the man was under the influence of alcohol and impaired.

“The 36-year-old driver was arrested for DUI, with a blood alcohol level over 0.8 %. He was transported and booked at Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail.”