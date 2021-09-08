header image

Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 8
1946 - Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School [story]
dedication
Deputy DA Files Lawsuit Against Gascón
| Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021
Los Angeles County
Jon Hatami, prosecutor for the Complex Victims Unit. Dan Watson/The Signal

A Santa Clarita Valley-based deputy district attorney announced Tuesday he has filed a defamation lawsuit against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, alleging his boss has called him derogatory names that negatively impacted him both professionally and personally.

Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami — a long outspoken critic of Gascón since before the D.A. assumed the top lawyer job in the county in December 2020  — claimed in a lawsuit filed Tuesday morning in a downtown L.A. civil courthouse that Gascón had made comments that were “not right or just.”

“My No. 1 job is being a Dad,” Hatami told The Signal on Tuesday. “George Gascón has adversely affected my family and my children by calling me derogatory names, attacking my character, criticizing my cases, negatively impacting my promotional status and salary, and creating an environment that makes doing my job much more difficult than it should be.”

“And I will not stand by and allow him to harm my mental health, my family, my children, and my cases,” Hatami added.

Officials from Gascón’s anti-recall campaign declined a request for comment for this story.

In previous Signal stories, Hatami has alleged that during an interview with Spectrum News 1 on Nov. 18, 2020, Gascón criticized the deputy district attorney’s handling of the Gabriel Fernandez case — a case Hatami led involving the prosecution of a mother and her boyfriend for the 2013 torture and murder of an 8-year old.

Other perceived slights on podcasts or through spokespeople have also been directed toward the deputy district attorney, who has been a speaker at a number of recall Gascón rallies and victims’ rights events in recent months, Hatami has previously said.

“I have been fighting for abused children and serving my community for over 15 years. He’s only been here eight months. I will not tolerate a DA who acts like a bully. It’s not right or just.”
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 161st Death; SCV Cases Total 34,360

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 161st Death; SCV Cases Total 34,360
Tuesday, Sep 7, 2021
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 161 since the pandemic began, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,293; Public Health Shares Statistics from the Last 7 Days

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,293; Public Health Shares Statistics from the Last 7 Days
Monday, Sep 6, 2021
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 11 new deaths and 1,540 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,293 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 8: Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution Scheduled in Castaic

Sept. 8: Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution Scheduled in Castaic
Monday, Sep 6, 2021
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office is again partnering with the L.A. Regional Food Bank to host a free food distribution event at Castaic Lake Wednesday.
FULL STORY...

Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Delta, Mu Variants; 34,056 Total SCV Cases

Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Delta, Mu Variants; 34,056 Total SCV Cases
Friday, Sep 3, 2021
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 37 new deaths and 2,673 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,056 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV’s Heritage Junction Becomes New Home For Original Southern Pacific Caboose
A Southern Pacific caboose is now latched to the 1900 steam locomotive at Heritage Junction in William S. Hart Park. The 1942 caboose was set on the tracks adjacent to the Saugus Train Depot Tuesday afternoon following a short journey from Filmore.  
SCV’s Heritage Junction Becomes New Home For Original Southern Pacific Caboose
Full-Auto Weapons, Magazines And Drugs Recovered In Surveillance Operation
A surveillance operation and investigation carried out in North Hollywood, but connected to a previous incident in Valencia, led to deputies reportedly recovering a number of weapons, high-capacity magazines, drugs and other contraband, officials said in a statement distributed Tuesday.  
Full-Auto Weapons, Magazines And Drugs Recovered In Surveillance Operation
Today in SCV History (Sept. 8)
1946 - Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School [story]
dedication
Mission Orchestra Begins Inaugural Season
Mission Orchestra opens its doors tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 7:00 p.m. for all interested players in and around the Santa Clarita Valley.
Mission Orchestra Begins Inaugural Season
Cougars Best Antelope Valley in Season Opener
After 18 months of practice and preparation, College of the Canyon Cougars quarterback Colton Doyle’s first touchdown, a 50-yard hail mary to wide receiver Tim Wiggins, was erased by an illegal chop block.
Cougars Best Antelope Valley in Season Opener
National Science Foundation Awards COC’s STEM Program $1.49M Grant
College of the Canyons has received a $1,493,379 grant award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund a new scholarship program to increase retention, transfer, and graduation rates among science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) majors in key student populations, including Black, Latinx, women, first-generation college students, and low-income students.
National Science Foundation Awards COC’s STEM Program $1.49M Grant
Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ 7 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 6 - Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021:
Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ 7 More Productions
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting in City Council Chambers, Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6:00 p.m.
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Caltrans Issues Traffic Advisory for I-5 Between Castaic/Lebec Area
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some lanes will be closed at night on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County for pavement work through late 2021.
Caltrans Issues Traffic Advisory for I-5 Between Castaic/Lebec Area
Foster Youth Nonprofit Marks End of Summer With Annual Camping Retreat
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence ended the summer with its annual retreat in Big Bear, designed to create camaraderie, experiences and inspiration among the organization’s local foster youth.
Foster Youth Nonprofit Marks End of Summer With Annual Camping Retreat
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 161st Death; SCV Cases Total 34,360
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 161 since the pandemic began, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 161st Death; SCV Cases Total 34,360
Caltrans Announces Yet Another I-210 Full Closure
The California Department of Transportation announces another a 55-hour weekend full closure of westbound Interstate 210 in Sylmar for paving work.
Caltrans Announces Yet Another I-210 Full Closure
Today in SCV History (Sept. 7)
1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,293; Public Health Shares Statistics from the Last 7 Days
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 11 new deaths and 1,540 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,293 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,293; Public Health Shares Statistics from the Last 7 Days
Sept. 9: SCVi to Host Virtual Information Session On Dual Language Immersion For Grades TK-3
SCVi, iLEAD’s founding school serving learners in grades TK through 12, invites families and interested members of the community to a Virtual Information Session on its newly expanded Dual Language Immersion Program (Spanish/English) for grades TK-3 on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.
Sept. 9: SCVi to Host Virtual Information Session On Dual Language Immersion For Grades TK-3
Child & Family Center CEO Announces Retirement, Board to Search for Successor
The Child & Family Center's Board of Directors announced it will create a CEO search committee to help find possible candidates who could supersede Joan Aschoff, PsyD, after she announced her intended retirement at their September meeting.
Child & Family Center CEO Announces Retirement, Board to Search for Successor
Hart District Governing Board Approves Two New Administrators
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of two new assistant principals, Tanis Burleson and Jason Marshall.
Hart District Governing Board Approves Two New Administrators
Sept. 8: Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution Scheduled in Castaic
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office is again partnering with the L.A. Regional Food Bank to host a free food distribution event at Castaic Lake Wednesday.
Sept. 8: Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution Scheduled in Castaic
Garcia, Congressional Staff Help Evacuate More Than 100 Americans, Allies from Afghanistan
More than 100 people have departed Afghanistan in the last three weeks with the support of Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, whose office has helped or is in the process of helping nearly 300 people evacuate the country.
Garcia, Congressional Staff Help Evacuate More Than 100 Americans, Allies from Afghanistan
Today in SCV History (Sept. 6)
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
Today in SCV History (Sept. 5)
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Today in SCV History (Sept. 4)
1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Delta, Mu Variants; 34,056 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 37 new deaths and 2,673 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,056 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Delta, Mu Variants; 34,056 Total SCV Cases
