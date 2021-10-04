Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies reported a deputy-involved shooting on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal.

 

Deputy-Involved Shooting Leaves One Dead in Stevenson Ranch

Uploaded: , Monday, Oct 4, 2021

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

A man was reportedly killed after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were involved in a shooting in Stevenson Ranch Sunday, according to law enforcement officials.

Early Monday morning, the suspect was identified by officials at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office as Christopher Mosco, 32, of Stevenson Ranch. Deputies said in a 1:35 a.m. press release it remained “undetermined if the suspect’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted or a result from the deputies firing their weapons.”

The shooting stems from a family disturbance call that was reported on the 24000 block of Chicory Court, according to law enforcement personnel.

“The call stated a male at the location was acting erratic. The call was updated stating the male was now suicidal,” read the statement released early Monday morning. “Deputies arrived at the location and observed a male in a second-story window armed with a long gun.”

“Deputies attempted to gain his compliance and repeatedly told him to lay down his weapon,” the press release added.

Deputies were seen making callouts to a person hanging from a window, possibly with a gun. L.A. County Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene for a reported psychological rescue, per fire officials.

“During the contact, the suspect pointed his weapon at the deputies and a deputy-involved shooting occurred at approximately 4:23 p.m.,” the release read.

Mosco was reportedly shot once in the upper torso and despite first responders attempting life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau around 5:45 p.m.

“Detectives are processing evidence at the scene and conducting interviews with witnesses,” said the release. “A firearm was recovered at the scene.”

LACoFD

Law enforcement and first responders stage at the scene of a reported deputy-involved shooting on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal

SCV Sheriff's Weapon

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies reported a deputy-involved shooting on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal.

