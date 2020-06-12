Deputy Struck in Canyon Country Hit-and-Run Collision

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver during a traffic stop in Canyon Country Thursday night. The suspect remained outstanding.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to reports of a deputy-involved, vehicle-vs.-pedestrian crash at around 10:45 p.m. on the intersection of American Beauty Drive and Tyler Lane, according to Supervisor Imy McBride with the Fire Department.

“One patient was transported,” said McBride.

The incident started when a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a felony warrant suspect who was driving a light gray Range Rover with Florida license plates, according to SCV Sheriff’s Sgt. Adam Stoll.

“There are multiple people in the vehicle,” he said, adding that deputies were still in the area searching for the vehicle well after 11:30 p.m.

The vehicle was found abandoned behind a Shell gas station on Newhall Avenue and deputies continued to search the area for the driver and those involved, said Stoll at 12:35 a.m. Friday.

The Sheriff’s Station released a tweet at 11:44 p.m. updating on the deputy’s condition, which read:

“The deputy who was involved in an incident over Tyler Lane, Canyon Country tonight — thankfully is going to be OK.”

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be reported as soon as it becomes available.