[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 25
1889 - Castaic School District established [story]
Castaic siding
Despite WHO Warning, Trump Reiterates Call to Reopen US
| Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020
A snapshot of the interactive coronavirus COVID-19 global cases tracker by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) as of 3:30 p.m. March 25, 2020.

 

WASHINGTON – The world is knocking on the door of its second opportunity to suppress the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, but at the White House, President Donald Trump renewed calls for America to focus on returning to business as usual – and soon.

“America continues to gain ground in the war against the virus,” Trump said during the late day White House coronavirus taskforce briefing.

“The sooner we can get people back to work, back to school, back to normal, large sections of our country can go back sooner than other sections. We’re looking at that also, people are asking if that’s an alternative and I say absolutely it is an alternative,” he said.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise. On Wednesday, the U.S. death toll from the respiratory illness surpassed 840 while confirmed cases climbed to 61,167. Worldwide, the number of cases steadily barrels toward nearly a half million people, with the Johns Hopkins University Medicine tracker reporting over 436,000 people infected. The international death toll is now 19,648. By 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, those figures had been surpassed.

The statistics are bleak, but in a call for action and unity during a virtual press conference Wednesday before the White House briefing, World Health Organization director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed the importance of world governments putting the pandemic in a containment framework first.

There are still more than 150 countries with fewer than 100 Covid-19 cases, Ghebreyesus said.

Countries that have introduced lockdown measures already must use this time as a force-multiplier to “attack the virus” within their own borders, he said, not to reopen businesses or schools as the threat of a coronavirus resurgence looms around the corner.

Maximizing this time is critical, the WHO director said, and he encouraged all nations to deploy and train health care workforces, implement systems to find every suspected case of Covid-19 at the community level, increase testing capacity and production, identify key facilities used for treatment and isolation, develop clear quarantine plans for those who come into contact with the exposed; and finally, refocus every nation’s “whole of government” to suppress and control the virus so that the world can reach a coveted outcome: a return to normalcy.

“You have created a second window of opportunity,” Ghebreyesus said. “The question is how will you use it?”

Meanwhile, in the U.S. Senate, lawmakers are trying to finalize a deal that would only begin to answer some of those questions.

Congress is on the cusp of passing a $2 trillion relief package that is expected to deliver assistance in the form of $1,200 checks for adults and $500 checks for children, with payments to adults phasing out as income increases. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said during Wednesday’s White House coronavirus taskforce briefing that payments could come in three weeks and that banks will be instructed to issue those loans on the “same day” by the end of this week.

Relief is also coming through expanded unemployment insurance, loans for small businesses and a $500 billion stake for various industries. But the House of Representatives must make the next move after the Senate finalizes the deal.

— By Brandi Buchman

* * * * *

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
California Wednesday: 2,535 Cases; Deaths Jump 33%
Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020
California Wednesday: 2,535 Cases; Deaths Jump 33%
The California Department of Public Health announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19 Wednesday: the state now has 2,535 confirmed cases.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Wednesday: 799 Cases, 3 New Deaths; 15 Cases in SCV
Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020
L.A. County Wednesday: 799 Cases, 3 New Deaths; 15 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 138 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and three new deaths, bringing the county total to 13, Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director, said in a news conference midday Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
Despite WHO Warning, Trump Reiterates Call to Reopen US
Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020
Despite WHO Warning, Trump Reiterates Call to Reopen US
The world is knocking on the door of its second opportunity to suppress the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, but at the White House, President Donald Trump renewed calls for America to focus on returning to business as usual – and soon.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Message to the Community | By SCV Sheriff’s Captain Justin Diez
Sheriff Alex Villanueva has provided our station with additional patrol resources to ensure our community is safe, and we will continue to work tirelessly to identify and apprehend anyone committing crime in our community.
Message to the Community | By SCV Sheriff’s Captain Justin Diez
Governor, Untie Our Nursing Students’ Hands | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
We need immediate action to waive existing regulations that limit instructional flexibility and ensure we are poised to meet the demand for trained healthcare personnel in the months ahead.
Governor, Untie Our Nursing Students’ Hands | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
Ice Station Valencia Closes Permanently
After 20 years of faithfully serving the skating community, Ice Station Valencia is sadly announcing that it will be closing its doors permanently, effective immediately.
Ice Station Valencia Closes Permanently
Child & Family Center CEO: Support Services Available
Santa Clarita Child & Family Center CEO Joan Aschoff sent a letter to the community offering the center's mental health, substance use and domestic violence support services during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Child & Family Center CEO: Support Services Available
California Wednesday: 2,535 Cases; Deaths Jump 33%
The California Department of Public Health announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19 Wednesday: the state now has 2,535 confirmed cases.
California Wednesday: 2,535 Cases; Deaths Jump 33%
L.A. County Wednesday: 799 Cases, 3 New Deaths; 15 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 138 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and three new deaths, bringing the county total to 13, Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director, said in a news conference midday Wednesday.
L.A. County Wednesday: 799 Cases, 3 New Deaths; 15 Cases in SCV
Despite WHO Warning, Trump Reiterates Call to Reopen US
The world is knocking on the door of its second opportunity to suppress the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, but at the White House, President Donald Trump renewed calls for America to focus on returning to business as usual – and soon.
Despite WHO Warning, Trump Reiterates Call to Reopen US
LA Archdiocese Closes Catholic Churches Till Further Notice
In a continued commitment to reducing the spread of the COVID-19, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced further liturgical guidelines for Catholic parishes in the Archdiocese, including the closure of all churches to the public until further notice.
LA Archdiocese Closes Catholic Churches Till Further Notice
Banks OK Mortgage Grace Period as 1 Million Californians File Jobless Claims
California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a dose of good news for homeowners on Wednesday, announcing the nation’s largest banks will voluntarily freeze mortgage payments for 90 days on families mired in the COVID-19 crisis.
Banks OK Mortgage Grace Period as 1 Million Californians File Jobless Claims
Three Charged in SCV Carjacking, AV Robberies
Three men have been charged in connection with a series of robberies, including the attempted carjacking and shooting of a woman in the driveway of her Stevenson Ranch home, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
Three Charged in SCV Carjacking, AV Robberies
Senate, White House Reach $2 Trillion Stimulus Deal for COVID-19 Relief
After five days of negotiations, Senate leaders and the White House agreed on a roughly $2 trillion stimulus deal early Wednesday aimed at rescuing an economy ravaged by the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus by aiding businesses, workers and hospitals.
Senate, White House Reach $2 Trillion Stimulus Deal for COVID-19 Relief
Kaiser Opens COVID-19 Drive-up Testing for its Members
As part of its response plan to combat the novel coronavirus, Kaiser Permanente has opened “drive-up” testing sites for its members who have met the necessary criteria, officials said.
Kaiser Opens COVID-19 Drive-up Testing for its Members
Judge Denies Freelancers’ Bid to Upend California Labor Law
A federal judge has denied a bid by freelance journalists and photographers to block parts of a California labor law designed to require gig-economy companies to offer employee status and benefits to their workers.
Judge Denies Freelancers’ Bid to Upend California Labor Law
LASD Warns of Jump in Online Scams, Door-to-Door Ripoffs
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Fraud & Cyber Crimes Bureau, Emerging Cyber Trends Team has seen an uptick in online phishing scams, fake emails, bogus texts and in-person door-to-door ripoffs related to the COVID-19 emergency, according to an LASD bulletin to the community Wednesday.
LASD Warns of Jump in Online Scams, Door-to-Door Ripoffs
Villanueva Adds 1,300 Deputies to the Field, Suspends Gun Shop Closure
Speaking as one of the leaders at the Emergency Operations Center, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Tuesday afternoon that 1,300 deputies would be transitioned from non-essential posts to posts in the field.
Villanueva Adds 1,300 Deputies to the Field, Suspends Gun Shop Closure
Department of Aging Cautions Seniors About COVID-19
As the number of confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 cases continues to rise, officials have ordered seniors 65 and older to self-isolate, as seniors have proven to be more vulnerable to the virus.
Department of Aging Cautions Seniors About COVID-19
Costco, Luxury Cinema Project Appeal Withdrawn
The vacant anchor that was formerly Sears at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall is set to become a Costco, a movie theater and a gym. | Photo: Cory Rubin / The Signal.
Costco, Luxury Cinema Project Appeal Withdrawn
Newsom Halts Intake, Transfer of Adult, Youth Inmates
To reduce the risks of COVID-19 in correctional settings, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Tuesday directing the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Secretary to temporarily halt the intake and/or transfer of inmates and youth into the state’s 35 prisons and four youth correctional facilities.
Newsom Halts Intake, Transfer of Adult, Youth Inmates
First COVID-19 Case at Pentagon Complex Reported
A U.S. Marine stationed at the Pentagon tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24.
First COVID-19 Case at Pentagon Complex Reported
Navy Reserve Docs, Nurses Report to L.A.-bound Mercy Ship
Nearly 60 Navy Reserve medical professionals reported to the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy this week to support the ship's upcoming medical relief mission at the Port of Los Angeles.
Navy Reserve Docs, Nurses Report to L.A.-bound Mercy Ship
Hasley Canyon Jack-In-The-Box Property Sells for $2 Mil.
The Hasley Canyon Jack-in-the-Box property sold to an undisclosed investor from Los Altos Hills for $2 million, according to the commercial real-estate firm that handled both ends of the deal.
Hasley Canyon Jack-In-The-Box Property Sells for $2 Mil.
Today in SCV History (March 25)
1889 - Castaic School District established [story]
Castaic siding
County Courts Order Release of Certain Pretrial Inmates
To balance the public health needs of the jail population and the public safety needs of the community, the Sheriff's Department, District Attorney and Public Defender's office have created a list of persons to be released by the Court.
County Courts Order Release of Certain Pretrial Inmates
County to Begin Accepting Unsecured Personal Property Tax Payments Online in April
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is pleased to announce that beginning April 2020, you can make current year Unsecured (Personal) Property Tax payments online by electronic check (eCheck) or major credit and debit cards, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, on the delinquency date.
County to Begin Accepting Unsecured Personal Property Tax Payments Online in April
%d bloggers like this: