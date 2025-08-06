header image

1891 - Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander I. Fraser, postmaster [story]
Detective William Osborn Laid to Rest at Services Held in Yorba Linda
| Tuesday, Aug 5, 2025
osborne funderal

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Aug. 5 for Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Detective William Osborn, one of the three Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives killed in an explosion around 7:30 a.m. Friday, July 18 at the Biscailuz Regional Training Center in East Los Angeles.

Osborn was laid to rest at Friends Church in Yorba Linda.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, alongside fellow law enforcement agencies from across the region, joined family, friends and loved ones in honoring the life and legacy of Osborn.

Sheriff Robert Luna was among those who delivered remarks about Osborn, whom he called “one of our best.”

Motorcycle officers escorted a hearse carrying Osborn’s body to the church. Rows of law enforcement officers stood in salute as the flag-covered casket entered the church.

Osborn devoted more than three decades of his life to serving and protecting the people of Los Angeles County.

His 33 distinguished years of service with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department began in February 1992 after graduating from Deputy Sheriff Academy Class 278.

His first assignment was at Men’s Central Jail, where his dedication and discipline quickly distinguished him among his peers. He went on to serve the community of Pico Rivera Station in 1998 as a patrol deputy and later Industry Station in 2001, where he was promoted to the rank of Detective.

Throughout his time as a Detective, Osborn demonstrated exceptional investigative skill and earned commendations for his work recovering stolen vehicles.

Year after year, he took on hundreds of cases with “precision and resolve,” said LASD officials.

In 2016, he joined the Training Bureau as an Emergency Vehicle Operations Center Instructor, where he helped prepare the next generation of deputies.

A statement issued from the LASD in honor of Osborn read:

“But his heart remained with investigative work. In 2019, he answered that call again, transferring to the Special Enforcement Bureau as an Arson and Explosives Investigator.

In this elite unit, Detective Osborn took on some of the Department’s most demanding and dangerous cases investigating major structure fires, high value property losses, and tragic incidents involving the loss of life. He was a deeply respected bomb technician, known for his calm presence in the face of danger, and a ‘go to expert’ when new and unfamiliar challenges arose.”

“Detective William Osborn was a true pillar of strength in our department,” said Luna. “He was someone you could always count on whether it was solving a complex case, guiding younger investigators, or stepping into harm’s way to protect others. He served this county with dignity, skill and heart. He leaves behind a legacy of quiet heroism that will never be forgotten.”

Known for his humility, wisdom, and mentorship, Osborn was frequently sought out by colleagues for guidance and support.

“He was one of our most tenured and trusted bomb technicians,” said Tom Osborn, the detective’s youngest brother. “When things got complicated, we turned to Will. He always had the insight and the patience to see us through.”

Osborn is survived by his wife, Detective Shannon Rincon, a fellow LASD detective, along with four sons and two daughters.

Their bond was one of shared service, mutual respect, and deep love, said Rincon

“William was more than my husband, he was my partner in every sense of the word,” she said. “His commitment to this job, this department and his family was unwavering. He had a quiet strength that made everyone around him feel safe. Our children and I will carry his spirit with us forever.”

The LASD statement concluded:

“A devoted father, a beloved husband, a loyal colleague, and a courageous public servant, Osborn name will forever be etched in the history of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as a symbol of duty, integrity and selfless service.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with Detective William Osborn family, friends, and partners during this difficult time. We extend our deepest gratitude to the community for their outpouring of support and their commitment to honoring his memory.

Detective William Osborn End of Watch, 7/18/2025. Never forgotten. Always honored.”

To view a video of the service honoring Osborn visit www.facebook.com/LosAngelesCountySheriffsDepartment/videos/705324472497849.

An ongoing investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

