Detectives Asking for Public’s Help Identifying Alleged Credit Card Thief

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying an alleged credit card thief.

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, the pictured suspect entered several retail stores in Santa Clarita, including Turner’s Outdoorsman, Best Buy and Macy’s and purchased items totaling more than $660 using a victim’s stolen credit card.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SCV Detective Rubalcava at (661) 287-5608 or avrubalc@lasd.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted via #LACrimeStoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

