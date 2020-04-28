UPDATE: Missing Valencia Woman Found

Update as of 10:03 a.m.:

Gloria Hope Mauldin, the at-risk Valencia woman who was reported missing early Tuesday morning, has been found, and is in good condition, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide and Missing Persons Unit.

Original report as of 9:12 a.m.:

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Gloria Hope Mauldin.

She is a 69-year-old white female, who was last seen on Monday, April 27, 2020, at approximately 8:00 p.m. at her residence on the 26000 block of Alejandro Dr., Valencia.

Ms. Mauldin is 5 feet 1 inch, 150 pounds, has short gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and black shoes. Gloria suffers from diminished mental capacity..

Her family is very concerned for her well-being.

They are asking for the public’s assistance in her safe return.

LA Crime Stoppers: Partner to prevent or report crime by contacting your local Sheriff’s station. If you wish to remain anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), using your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” on Google play or the App Store, or using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.