Detectives Investigating Body Found in Northbridge Park

Caution tape from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department surrounds the scene of a body found Wednesday morning in the middle of the basketball courts at Northbridge Park in Valencia on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Perry Smith/The Signal
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau are investigating a body found at Northbridge Park in Valencia, which was found in the middle of the basketball courts there Wednesday morning.
Three adult suspects were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell the opioid after two other adults overdosed on the drug at Bouquet Canyon Park in Saugus, according to law enforcement officials.
Business's that pay taxes may be eligible to direct a large portion of their Use Tax back to Santa Clarita’s general fund for public safety, parks, libraries, infrastructure and other city services and receive a cash rebate on a portion of the Use Tax remitted to the city.
iLEAD California Schools announced the appointment of its new CEO Amanda Fischer, who has contributed to the development of the organization and partner schools since 2018, when she joined as Executive Director of iLEAD California.
Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is collaborating with the Los Angeles Clippers and Jr. Clippers to provide our participants additional benefits, including youth basketball at the Castaic Sports Complex.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Tuesday she will provide up to $1 million in discretionary funding to boost law enforcement services in unincorporated areas in her district.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no additional deaths and 81 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 10 additional deaths and 3,125 new cases countywide.
