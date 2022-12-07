Detectives Investigating Body Found in Northbridge Park

Supervisor Janice Hahn, on her first day as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, read a Native American land acknowledgement, marking a historic first for Los Angeles County.

Business's that pay taxes may be eligible to direct a large portion of their Use Tax back to Santa Clarita’s general fund for public safety, parks, libraries, infrastructure and other city services and receive a cash rebate on a portion of the Use Tax remitted to the city.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors initiated a plan on Dec. 6 to assess the County’s infrastructure in the face of the inevitable impacts of Climate Change on the region.

Sheriff Robert Luna has appointed Jill Torres as interim Assistant Sheriff and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, overseeing budgeting and personnel for the Department.

iLEAD California Schools announced the appointment of its new CEO Amanda Fischer, who has contributed to the development of the organization and partner schools since 2018, when she joined as Executive Director of iLEAD California.

The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the Tesoro Del Valle community as the newest area annexed into the city.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau are investigating a body found at Northbridge Park in Valencia, which was found in the middle of the basketball courts there Wednesday morning.

Three adult suspects were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell the opioid after two other adults overdosed on the drug at Bouquet Canyon Park in Saugus, according to law enforcement officials.

The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations released its annual hate crime report for Los Angeles County in 2021, showing hate crimes have reached the highest level in 19 years.

Sheriff Robert Luna arrived Monday at the Hall of Justice and held his first news conference on the front steps.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning parents and caregivers about the potential health risks associated with several recalled children’s toys, clothes, and other products.

For the past 35 years, Canyon Theatre Guild has entertained the community with their annual holiday show.

Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is collaborating with the Los Angeles Clippers and Jr. Clippers to provide our participants additional benefits, including youth basketball at the Castaic Sports Complex.

Faith Community Church plans to welcome hundreds of its Newhall neighbors to celebrate Christmas at its annual “Festividad for Christ” event Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday - Friday, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.

Barger Dedicates $1M in Discretionary Funds to Help Deter Holiday Crime Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Tuesday she will provide up to $1 million in discretionary funding to boost law enforcement services in unincorporated areas in her district.

Tuesday COVID Roundup: 81 New SCV Cases The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no additional deaths and 81 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 10 additional deaths and 3,125 new cases countywide.

SCV Senior Center Announces Annual Appeal Campaign Launch The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida is launching its Annual Appeal Campaign to raise much needed funds for the Center.

Dec. 7: ‘All is Calm’ at The Soraya on CSUN Campus Community members are invited to enjoy "All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914," a play based on a true story when camaraderie prevailed on the battlefield in 1914.