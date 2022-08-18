Detectives Investigating Brawl Between Man, Teenager

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a call Tuesday at approximately 3 p.m., that reported a male adult, approximately 50 years old, was engaged in a physical altercation with a male juvenile, on the 24000 block of Copper Hill Drive in Valencia.

The male left the location before the deputies arrived. Deputies arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation in which a report was taken.

The male has been identified, however detectives will ensure a thorough investigation is completed before any arrests are executed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling “LA Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

