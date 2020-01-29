[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Detectives Search Berhow Home in Saugus Shooting Investigation
| Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020
berhow

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at the home of deceased Saugus High School shooter Nathaniel Berhow earlier this month.

The search was conducted at the home where Berhow lived with his mother in Saugus on Jan. 8, according to Lt. Brandon Dean of the Los Angeles County Homicide Bureau.

“We did serve a search warrant,” Dean said, “just to look further into the case.”

The home of Berhow, who was identified as the shooter who killed two students and wounded three others before turning his .45-caliber handgun on himself, also was searched in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms tracked down six firearms associated with the shooter.

On Tuesday, Dean declined to say what, if any items were recovered from the home in the most recent search, which occurred nearly two months after the shooting.

“It’s a sealed search warrant. At this point, we know how it happened,” Dean said, in reference to the fatal shooting. “Now, we’re looking for the ‘why.’”

Detectives also did not know specifically the way in which Berhow was able to come into possession of the gun he used, Dean said.

“We’re still waiting on a lot of electronic and digital information,” said Dean. He declined to discuss whether criminal charges could be pending.

“At this time, we haven’t presented a case to the (Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office) about the mom,” he said.

Berhow’s mother had dropped him off at school the morning of Thursday, Nov. 14, Sheriff Alex Villaneuva said in the days following the shooting.
Charles Sturkey, LARC Ops Director, Dies at 80
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020
Charles Sturkey, LARC Ops Director, Dies at 80
Charles “Chuck” Sturkey, who served as director of operations at LARC Ranch for 15 years after his retirement, died suddenly Jan. 1 at the age of 80.
FULL STORY...
High Wind Advisory in Effect for SCV Till Thursday
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020
High Wind Advisory in Effect for SCV Till Thursday
A high wind advisory is in effect for the Santa Clarita Valley through Thursday afternoon at 3, according to the National Weather Service.
FULL STORY...
Detectives Search Berhow Home in Saugus Shooting Investigation
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020
Detectives Search Berhow Home in Saugus Shooting Investigation
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at the home of deceased Saugus High School shooter Nathaniel Berhow earlier this month.
FULL STORY...
