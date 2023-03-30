Detectives Seek Help in Identifying Theft Suspects

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Fraud and Cyber Crimes Bureau are asking for the public’s help identifying theft suspects.

The pictured suspects took two credit cards from the victim’s wallet located inside his locked vehicle in Agua Dulce on Jan. 22, 2023, between 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. The suspects then attempted to use the stolen credit cards at various locations in the city of Palmdale.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stacey Halvorsen at (661) 287-4090. Anonymous tips can be submitted to #LACrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

#SeeSomethingSaySomething

