Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 30
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
Detectives Seek Help in Identifying Theft Suspects
| Thursday, Mar 30, 2023
Theft

Click on photo to enlarge flyer.

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Fraud and Cyber Crimes Bureau are asking for the public’s help identifying theft suspects.

The pictured suspects took two credit cards from the victim’s wallet located inside his locked vehicle in Agua Dulce on Jan. 22, 2023, between 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. The suspects then attempted to use the stolen credit cards at various locations in the city of Palmdale.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stacey Halvorsen at (661) 287-4090. Anonymous tips can be submitted to #LACrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

#SeeSomethingSaySomething

SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
April 20: Topgolf Fundraiser Benefiting The Painted Turtle
Thursday, Mar 30, 2023
April 20: Topgolf Fundraiser Benefiting The Painted Turtle
Get ready "fore" some Topgolf Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m., benefiting the local nonprofit The Painted Turtle.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Health Services Closing PCR Testing Centers
Thursday, Mar 30, 2023
L.A. County Health Services Closing PCR Testing Centers
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services announced that the last day of operations for the COVID-19 PCR testing centers will be Friday, March 31.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 6: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold an Engineering and Operations Committee meeting Thursday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m.
April 6: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Meeting
April 20: Topgolf Fundraiser Benefiting The Painted Turtle
Get ready "fore" some Topgolf Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m., benefiting the local nonprofit The Painted Turtle.
April 20: Topgolf Fundraiser Benefiting The Painted Turtle
L.A. County Parks Seeking ‘Our Youth at Work’ Employees
Los Angeles County Parks is hiring. This Spring, we are looking to employ our local L.A. County Youth with an excellent entry level job that pays more than minimum wage ($16.04) and allows them to work at their local L.A. County Park, including Val Verde Park.
L.A. County Parks Seeking ‘Our Youth at Work’ Employees
CIF-SS Commissioner Gives Update on Girls Flag Football
Since the passing of the proposal to add Girls Flag Football as a CIF-approved sport, there has been a flurry of activity taking place.
CIF-SS Commissioner Gives Update on Girls Flag Football
L.A. County Health Services Closing PCR Testing Centers
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services announced that the last day of operations for the COVID-19 PCR testing centers will be Friday, March 31.
L.A. County Health Services Closing PCR Testing Centers
Holiday Light Tour Donates Money, Canned Food to Local Nonprofits
Santa Clarita Valley residents once again came together during the 2022 holiday season to raise money and donate items to charity, as approximately 2,500 riders joined Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour.
Holiday Light Tour Donates Money, Canned Food to Local Nonprofits
‘An Afternoon with Dr. Angela Davis’ Coming to PAC
Political activist and renowned scholar Dr. Angela Davis will speak at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Saturday, April 15, at 3 p.m.
‘An Afternoon with Dr. Angela Davis’ Coming to PAC
L.A. County Library’s Deborah Anderson Wins Prestigious Sullivan Award
Deborah Anderson, Los Angeles County Library’s assistant director of Education and Engagement, has been selected to receive the prestigious 2023 Sullivan Award for Public Library Administrators Supporting Services to Children.
L.A. County Library’s Deborah Anderson Wins Prestigious Sullivan Award
Thursday COVID Roundup for Hart District, State
In alignment with both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will change to weekly reporting of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths data beginning April 6.
Thursday COVID Roundup for Hart District, State
CSUN Track and Field Travels to West Coast Relays
The CSUN men’s and women’s track and field teams head to the West Coast Relays this week.
CSUN Track and Field Travels to West Coast Relays
County Treasurer Reminds Property Owners of Upcoming Delinquency Date
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, reminds property owners that the second installment of the 2022-23 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent
County Treasurer Reminds Property Owners of Upcoming Delinquency Date
Castaic Union School District is Seeking New Members for Measure QS Citizens’ Oversight Committee
Castaic Union School District is now accepting applications for our Measure QS Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
Castaic Union School District is Seeking New Members for Measure QS Citizens’ Oversight Committee
Wilk’s Measure to Equip Classrooms with Trauma Kits Clears First Hurdle
Sen. Scott Wilk’s (R-Santa Clarita) legislation to equip schools with life-saving trauma kits unanimously cleared the Senate Education Committee.
Wilk’s Measure to Equip Classrooms with Trauma Kits Clears First Hurdle
April 20: Attend Children’s Bureau’s Virtual Online Orientation
Children's Bureau is one of the largest private, non-profit adoption agencies in California and one of the few that is nationally accredited by the Child Welfare League of America.
April 20: Attend Children’s Bureau’s Virtual Online Orientation
Los Angeles County Promotes Sensible Strategies to Reduce Dangers Associated with COVID-19
With the lifting of county, state and federal COVID-19 emergency orders, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health  continues to ensure easy access to free vaccines, boosters, tests and therapeutics.
Los Angeles County Promotes Sensible Strategies to Reduce Dangers Associated with COVID-19
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory Extended To Saturday
Due to the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after the rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. 
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory Extended To Saturday
SCVEDC Highlights Virtual Tours
The Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation has an interactive, online tool that provides themed virtual tours of the amazing features our community has to offer. 
SCVEDC Highlights Virtual Tours
Supervisor Barger Honors Artists During Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger hosted an intimate reception honoring several local artists affiliated with Tierra del Sol, a non-profit organization based in Sunland that helps individuals with developmental disabilities hone their skills in the arts and discover career opportunities.   
Supervisor Barger Honors Artists During Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
Today in SCV History (March 29)
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths Bring Total to 553
In alignment with both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will change to weekly reporting of COVID-19 case, hospitalization and death data. The last day of daily reporting will be today, Tuesday, March 28. Starting the week of April 3, COVID-19 data will be reported weekly.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths Bring Total to 553
Wilk’s Co-Authored Fentanyl Bill Fails to Advance
California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) expressed frustration at the Senate Public Safety Committee’s failure to advance a bill he coauthored aimed at bringing accountability to the fentanyl crisis.
Wilk’s Co-Authored Fentanyl Bill Fails to Advance
The Stage is Set for Cowboy Festival Performers
Longtime festival favorites and thrilling newcomers highlight the performance schedule at the 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, which will be held Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, in Old Town Newhall.
The Stage is Set for Cowboy Festival Performers
