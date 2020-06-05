Detectives Seek Help to Find At-Risk Man Last Seen in Valencia

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit seek the public’s assistance in locating Hector Aguilera, a 64-year-old Hispanic man.

Aguilera was last seen on Thursday, June 4, at 12:30 p.m. near Vons on the 25000 block of The Old Road in Valencia, according to an LASD alert early Friday morning.

He is wearing an “LA Found Program” bracelet.

Aguilera is described as 6’-2″ tall, weighs 175 lbs. and has brown eyes and gray hair.

He suffers from dementia and needs medication.

His family is very concerned about his well-being and is also asking for the public’s help to find him.

Anyone with information about Hector Aguilera or his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the P3 mobile app on Google Play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.