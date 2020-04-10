Devoid of Passengers, Burbank Airport Shuts 1 of 2 Terminals

Uploaded: , Friday, Apr 10, 2020

By Press Release

As Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and airlines continue to experience reduced passenger traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BUR is temporarily closing Terminal B operations effective Friday, April 10.

All Alaska, Delta, and United airlines departing and arriving flights, ticket counter and baggage services, as well as Transportation Security Administration security screenings, will move to Terminal A.

American, JetBlue, and Southwest airlines will continue to operate in Terminal A as normal. Signs will be posted outside Terminal B directing passengers to Terminal A.

We will continue to make modifications to how we do business when necessary, upholding that BUR continues to operate safely, while promoting social distancing, hand washing, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily.

 

No Comments for : Devoid of Passengers, Burbank Airport Shuts 1 of 2 Terminals


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • L.A. County Friday: 8,430 Cases; 170+ in SCV; Stay-Home Order Extended

    L.A. County Friday: 8,430 Cases; 170+ in SCV; Stay-Home Order Extended

    2 hours ago
  • California’s COVID Success Story: Part Smart Leadership, Part Luck

    California’s COVID Success Story: Part Smart Leadership, Part Luck

    2 hours ago
  • SCV Boys & Girls Club Cancels June 6 Auction

    SCV Boys & Girls Club Cancels June 6 Auction

    3 hours ago
  • Devoid of Passengers, Burbank Airport Shuts 1 of 2 Terminals

    Devoid of Passengers, Burbank Airport Shuts 1 of 2 Terminals

    3 hours ago
  • City Calls for Safe Use of Santa Clarita Trails, Paseos During Pandemic

    City Calls for Safe Use of Santa Clarita Trails, Paseos During Pandemic

    4 hours ago
  • Reminder: L.A. County Parks Facilities Closed Easter Sunday

    Reminder: L.A. County Parks Facilities Closed Easter Sunday

    6 hours ago
  • Deputies Deliver Easter Cheer to Val Verde Kids

    Deputies Deliver Easter Cheer to Val Verde Kids

    7 hours ago
  • L.A. County Updates Resources for Landlords, Tenants

    L.A. County Updates Resources for Landlords, Tenants

    7 hours ago
  • U.S. Army: 25K ‘Soldiers for Life’ Respond to Nation’s Call

    U.S. Army: 25K ‘Soldiers for Life’ Respond to Nation’s Call

    7 hours ago
  • IRS Releases New ‘Simple Tax Return’ for Non-Filers to Receive Relief Payments

    IRS Releases New ‘Simple Tax Return’ for Non-Filers to Receive Relief Payments

    8 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.