DeVries Wins NAIA 5k National Championship

The Master’s University’s Jude DeVries fought off a challenge at the end to win the men’s 5k at the 2025 NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships Friday, May 23, in Marion, Ind.

The sophomore transfer from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo started the 12.5-lap race in the very back of the pack, moved into the second position at the end of the first lap, and then moved to the front on the second lap. From there he opened up as much as a 50-meter lead before fending off a last-lap challenge to win by five meters.

“First of all, I give all glory to God,” DeVries said after the race. “I’m not here without Him. I have a lot of faith and a lot of confidence. Going into the race, humbly, I felt I was the best runner today. I just had to go out with that mindset because a lot of (the other competitors) ran the 10k on Wednesday. So I felt that gave me an advantage because I was running on fresh (legs). Honestly, I did not think I’m the most fit today, but being fresh I thought, ‘I think I’m the best runner.'”

His time of 14:27.99 was less than a second in front of Southern Oregon’s Frankie Maciel.

“I’ve got to be honest, that was his guts and his brain that won that race,” said TMU Head Coach Daniel Rush . “Usually, when someone tries to go win a race like that from the front, in the wind, against a good field, usually that doesn’t work. But Jude had an incredibly good race and an incredibly smart race. So I’m glad he did what most others wouldn’t have had the boldness to do. Clearly it paid off, and praise the Lord for that.”

