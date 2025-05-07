header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 7
1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Andres Pico
Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare Present “Still We Speak- A Night Of Sonnets and Song” for Eaton Fire Relief
| Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Water drop


Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare present a one-night benefit performance of excerpts from Jose Rivera’s Sonnets for an Old Century to raise money for LA fire relief, at The MAIN in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, June 4 at 8 p.m.

The evening will also include live musical performances of songs celebrating Los Angeles, with a drink and light snacks included with the $25 ticket. All ticket sales/proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Eaton Fire Relief & Recovery Fund, which provides resources to community-based nonprofit agencies in support of families and individuals in Altadena, Pasadena, and Sierra Madre directly impacted by the Eaton Fire.

Sonnets for an Old Century is a collection of dramatic monologues from characters in contemporary Los Angeles who answer the challenge to tell their life story in the space of a moment, the length of a sonnet. The play premiered in Los Angeles in January 2000 and had a resurgence across colleges and regional theatres in the time of COVID and George Floyd.

“I was drawn to this play after working on it along with my cohort as an acting student at CalArts in my first year,” says Shawnee Badger, Artistic Director of Dig Deep Theatre which is co-producing the evening. “In each monologue, the characters have the emotional stakes of someone who has one final chance to speak their piece about their life, and out of that moment, through these Los Angelenos, Jose Rivera exposes personal and universal truths.”

Dig Deep Theatre is an actor-focused 501(c)3 nonprofit, creating opportunities for actors in Santa Clarita to bring meaningful and uplifting classic and contemporary plays to life. The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival is dedicated to engaging the entire community through classic plays, new and reimagined work, and original adaptations that recognize our indelible commonality and celebrate our diversity.

Tickets

Price: $25 + $3.52 Eventbrite ticketing fees

To purchase tickets check out the eventbrite page or the website.

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare Present “Still We Speak- A Night Of Sonnets and Song” for Eaton Fire Relief

Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare Present “Still We Speak- A Night Of Sonnets and Song” for Eaton Fire Relief
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare present a one-night benefit performance of excerpts from Jose Rivera’s Sonnets for an Old Century to raise money for LA fire relief -- at The MAIN in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, June 4 at 8pm.
FULL STORY...

May 10: AV Indian Museum Features Artist Desiree Belone

May 10: AV Indian Museum Features Artist Desiree Belone
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will feature artist Desiree Belone (Ponca/Diné) on Saturday, May 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Belone will display her art and share insights into her cultural heritage.
FULL STORY...

May 9: Experience the Luck of the Irish at Celebrate

May 9: Experience the Luck of the Irish at Celebrate
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Ready for a shamrockin’ good time? Come to "Celebrate" on Friday, May 9, from 6-9 p.m. at the 'Canyon Country Community Center and dive into Irish fun with food, drinks and festive activities such as castle building, shamrock ornaments and more.
FULL STORY...

May 17: Super Jazz at the Ranch

May 17: Super Jazz at the Ranch
Monday, May 5, 2025
Super Jazz at the Ranch, a daylong jazz festival hosted by West Ranch High School, is happening Saturday, May 17, starting at 9 a.m. Music will fill the air as performers from throughout the region showcase their talents.
FULL STORY...

May 10-25: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Jeeves in Bloom’

May 10-25: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Jeeves in Bloom’
Friday, May 2, 2025
Olive Branch Theatricals has announced its latest production, "Jeeves in Bloom," running May 10-25 at The Olive Branch at the Valencia Town Center.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Advances Tax Relief Bill for those Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Disaster
The Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act (AB 27), authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, advanced out of the Assembly Committee on Revenue and Taxation.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Advances Tax Relief Bill for those Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Disaster
Barger Spotlights Ongoing Support for Eaton Fire Survivors on Four-Month Anniversary
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is reaffirming her commitment to supporting fire survivors.
Barger Spotlights Ongoing Support for Eaton Fire Survivors on Four-Month Anniversary
Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare Present “Still We Speak- A Night Of Sonnets and Song” for Eaton Fire Relief
Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare present a one-night benefit performance of excerpts from Jose Rivera’s Sonnets for an Old Century to raise money for LA fire relief -- at The MAIN in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, June 4 at 8pm.
Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare Present “Still We Speak- A Night Of Sonnets and Song” for Eaton Fire Relief
CSUN: Popularity of Fast Fashion Declining as People Become Sustainability-Conscious
Consumers are becoming more conscious of how the clothes they are purchasing are produced due to rising costs and environmental concerns, a shift that may push some to look for alternatives.
CSUN: Popularity of Fast Fashion Declining as People Become Sustainability-Conscious
Federal Enforcement of REAL ID Begins Today
The California Department of Motor Vehicles reminds people that the federal government is now enforcing the REAL ID Act.
Federal Enforcement of REAL ID Begins Today
Today in SCV History (May 7)
1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Andres Pico
Public Health Encourages Measles Vaccine as Summer Travel Begins
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting residents of an increase in measles cases among people who have recently traveled internationally and domestically.
Public Health Encourages Measles Vaccine as Summer Travel Begins
May 10: AV Indian Museum Features Artist Desiree Belone
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will feature artist Desiree Belone (Ponca/Diné) on Saturday, May 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Belone will display her art and share insights into her cultural heritage.
May 10: AV Indian Museum Features Artist Desiree Belone
May 10: Mother’s Day Celebration at Valencia Town Center
Valencia Town Center will host a Mother's Day Celebration Event, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 10.
May 10: Mother’s Day Celebration at Valencia Town Center
Canyons Golf Crowned Regional Champs for 10th Time
College of the Canyons men's golf won the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championship for the 10th time in program history, extending its current tourney win streak to seven events and earning the opportunity to compete for back-to-back state championships.
Canyons Golf Crowned Regional Champs for 10th Time
No. 14 Canyons Has Postseason Run Halted by No. 3 Palomar
No. 14 College of the Canyons softball has been eliminated from the postseason following a pair of road losses at No. 3 Palomar College May 2-3.
No. 14 Canyons Has Postseason Run Halted by No. 3 Palomar
TMU Beach Places Four on All-American 1st Team
Four players from The Master's University have been named NAIA First Team All-Americans in Beach Volleyball.
TMU Beach Places Four on All-American 1st Team
Pilot Self-Certification Program for Post-Fire Rebuilding
In a proactive move to accelerate recovery for communities devastated by the January 2025 wildfires, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath to implement a Pilot Self-Certification Program for residential rebuilds.
Pilot Self-Certification Program for Post-Fire Rebuilding
May 17: Old Town Newhall Art Walk
Old Town Newhall Association in collaboration with the city of Santa Clarita will present Old Town Newhall Art Walk, a new event, 2-8 p.m. Saturday, May 17.
May 17: Old Town Newhall Art Walk
May 6-June 3: Apply for Disaster Loans for Fire-Impacted Altadena Businesses
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and the Los Angeles County Development Authority are launching the Altadena Disaster Relief Small Business Loan Program. This initiative aims to provide critical working capital (up to $75,000 per business) to help small businesses in unincorporated Altadena recover, rebuild and retain jobs in the community.
May 6-June 3: Apply for Disaster Loans for Fire-Impacted Altadena Businesses
May 9: Experience the Luck of the Irish at Celebrate
Ready for a shamrockin’ good time? Come to "Celebrate" on Friday, May 9, from 6-9 p.m. at the 'Canyon Country Community Center and dive into Irish fun with food, drinks and festive activities such as castle building, shamrock ornaments and more.
May 9: Experience the Luck of the Irish at Celebrate
June 14: Deadline for Santa Clarita TAP Card Competition
Santa Clarita Transit has announced its Santa Clarita TAP Card Artwork Competition, a unique opportunity to showcase local talent on a limited-edition Santa Clarita TAP card.
June 14: Deadline for Santa Clarita TAP Card Competition
May 7: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, May 7 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
May 7: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
Public Health Declares Hepatitis A Outbreak in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has declared a community-wide outbreak of hepatitis A following a sustained increase in clinical cases and elevated virus levels detected in local wastewater.
Public Health Declares Hepatitis A Outbreak in L.A. County
May 8: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Hear Update on Sidewalk Poetry Project
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 8, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 8: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Hear Update on Sidewalk Poetry Project
AV Indian Museum Hosting Book Time at The Butte
Kindergarten through sixth grade students will enjoy Book Time at The Butte on Sundays during May at the Antelope Valley Indian Museum.
AV Indian Museum Hosting Book Time at The Butte
May 7: SUSD Asset Management Committee to Discuss Report
The Saugus Union School District Asset Management Committee will hold its next meeting 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7, at the SUSD District Office.
May 7: SUSD Asset Management Committee to Discuss Report
Today in SCV History (May 6)
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
May 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Rodriguez State Farm
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the May Business After Hours Mixer on Wednesday, May 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Henry Rodriguez State Farm at 27141 Hidaway Ave., # 207, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
May 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Rodriguez State Farm
SCVNews.com