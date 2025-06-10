Dig Deep Theatre, Santa Clarita Shakespeare Raise Funds for Eaton Fire Relief

Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare presented an evening of monologues and songs to a packed house at The MAIN in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, June 4, with all proceeds benefiting the Eaton Fire Relief & Recovery Fund.

Over $1400 was raised through ticket sales, with additional donations made directly to the Pasadena Community Fund from those who could not attend. Santa Clarita was well represented both on stage and in the audience.

Mayor Bill Miranda, Councilmember Jason Gibbs, and Shannon Hurst from Congressman George Whiteside’s office joined the crowd at The MAIN to watch actors from across the Santa Clarita community perform excerpts from Jose Rivera’s Sonnets for an Old Century and popular songs about L.A. The night’s performers included current CalArts students Jha’Neal Blue, Brittany Evans and Bryer Ramsey; Class of 2025 CalArts graduates Shawnee Badger, Sophie Alter, Elizabeth Goldmane, Romy Kim, Sydney Rahilly, Madison Rivera, Paul Sohm and Beverly Steel; and local actors Nancy Lantis, Rachel Logan, David Salper, Asa Fris and Jeremy Thompson. Live music was played by local musician Antonio Curiel.

All proceeds from the evening are being donated to the Eaton Fire Relief & Recovery Fund, which provides resources to community-based nonprofit agencies in support of families and individuals in Altadena, Pasadena, and Sierra Madre directly impacted by the Eaton Fire, assisting them with shelter, food, childcare and more necessities which are still so needed at this time.

Dig Deep Theatre is an actor-focused 501(c)3 nonprofit, creating opportunities for actors in Santa Clarita to bring meaningful and uplifting classic and contemporary plays to life. Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival is dedicated to engaging the entire community through classic plays, new and reimagined work, and original adaptations that recognize our indelible commonality and celebrate our diversity.

