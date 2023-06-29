DISC Surgery Center Expands Access to Spinal Care Treatment

DISC Surgery Center at Gateway (formerly known as Gateway Surgery Center) has expanded Santa Clarita’s access to leading-edge minimally invasive spine care thanks to the investment and leadership of TriasMD, which acquired the facility earlier this year.

TriasMD has begun integrating the Valencia-based ambulatory surgery center into the successful data/evidence-driven model created by DISC Sports & Spine Center with an initial investment in state-of-the-art equipment, such as the Zeiss operating microscope, new spine tables and microsurgical instruments.

“When we acquired Gateway, our goal was to build on DISC’s successful ASC model, redefining what’s capable with spine in the outpatient setting and taking that to new geographies throughout Southern California and beyond,” said TriasMD CEO James H. Becker. “We’re very pleased to be delivering on this promise by providing the essential equipment, tools and guidance that truly set a gold standard of care.”

These investments, along with adoption of DISC’s rigorous protocols and benchmarking, have brought world-class minimally invasive spine capabilities to the region. As a result, Drs. Mark Liker and Bjorn Lobo, whose approaches and techniques were already well-respected in Santa Clarita, have begun performing outpatient spine surgery in DISC Surgery Center at Gateway.

“This is really the next step… We have the technology. We have the technique. We have the know-how. We have the expertise. Let’s do it in the place that is the most optimal for the patient in an environment where the patient’s very comfortable,” said Dr. Liker. “This is not a stark, drab, industrial hospital environment. This is more like a spa – a personalized environment where they get optimal care. And when they get optimal care, they’ll get an optimal outcome.”

Drs. Liker and Lobo, both neurosurgeons, are well-versed in using minimally invasive techniques to treat a wide range of spine conditions, including sciatica, scoliosis, spinal stenosis, cervical radiculopathy, herniated discs and brain/spine tumors, among others. Watch them talk about DISC Surgery Center at Gateway HERE.

“We found that in order to achieve a better outcome for our patients, we needed a partner that was really going to help us promote minimally invasive surgery in a center that embraces patient education,” added Dr. Lobo. “DISC – known throughout the world as a minimally invasive pioneer – has really filled that role, so we feel comfortable bringing our patients to the DISC centers because we feel that they really do help improve the outcome for patients in general.”

