Discover New Perspectives at Santa Clarita’s Newest Art Exhibits

Find a whole new way of viewing the world around you when you explore two new art exhibits now on display in Santa Clarita. “Earthereal Views” at the Canyon Country Community Center and “Fluid Art: Elements of Nature” at the Santa Clarita Public Library’s Valencia branch offer residents the chance to gain a new perspective and discover their untapped potential.

“Earthereal Views” by Josué Silva will be on display through Aug. 31 in the gallery at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

Silva is a photographer influenced by the painting medium. After working in media production for an aeronautics company, he was introduced to an entirely new perspective of shooting photography, resulting in a unique artistic transition of self-expression through the lens. “Earthereal Views” consists of simplistic patterns, shapes and textures that reflect the natural beauty of the world.

Caroline Chung Takeda’s “Fluid Art: Elements of Nature” will be on display through Oct. 6 at the Santa Clarita Public Library’s Valencia branch, 23743 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

She describes herself as a late-in-life artist who is free to observe and experiment with different genres of art. Takeda has developed an interest in acrylic flow painting, also known as fluid, which is on display in this exhibit. She is inspired by emotions and sensory motivation of what she sees, hears and feels.

To learn more about these exhibits and additional art opportunities or to view the galleries virtually, please visit Santa Clarita Arts. For questions, please contact the city’s Arts Coordinator Katherine Nestved at knestved@santa-clarita.com.

