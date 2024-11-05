Disney’s Frozen Ice Holiday Skate Show at The Cube

Join Elsa, Anna, Olaf and other Frozen favorites at the 4th annual Holiday Skate Show featuring the beloved Disney movie, Frozen, on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 14 with two separate times to attend, noon and 5 p.m. at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia.

The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia is at 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

The all-local cast includes more than a dozen featured skaters, a supporting cast of over 100 skaters and a special guest skater who has yet to be announced. The 75-minute performance will take place on the NHL Rink at The Cube. With the temperature kept at 54 degrees, attendees are encouraged to bring jackets, hats, mittens and blankets.

Various seating areas will be available for each show, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the action. Seating for the on-ice bleachers is $30 per person, upstairs bleacher seating is $20 per person and balcony seating with a cocktail table is $25. Before, during or after the show, visit The Grille and the Top Shelf, as they serve fan-favorite meals and hot chocolate, coffee and churros to keep attendees warm during the show.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting TheCubeSantaClarita.com/HolidayShow. “Disney’s Frozen Ice Holiday” show at The Cube is being produced by The Cube’s certified Ice-Skating Director Linda Stroh.

For more information about the event, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-CUBE.

After all the cold never bothered us anyway, especially at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia.

