‘Disney’s Newsies’ at Canyon Theatre Guild

The Canyon Theatre Guild presents the musical “Disney’s Newsies” now on stage in Old Town Newhall through April 30.

Set in turn-of-the century New York City, “Newsies” is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right!

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, “Newsies” features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (“Little Shop of Horrors,” “Sister Act”) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (“Kinky Boots”).

Featuring the now classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day” and “Santa Fe,” “Newsies” is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message.

Not recommended for very young children.

Canyon Theatre Guild

24242 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Tickets are $25 for adults and $19 for seniors and children under 18.

Performances are:

Friday, March 31 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 8 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 8 at 8 p.m.

Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m.

Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 30 at 7 p.m.

Call the Canyon Theatre Guild box office at (661) 799-2702 or reserve online at Canyon Theatre tickets.

For more information about the Canyon Theatre Guild visit www.canyontheatre.org.

